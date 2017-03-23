Corrections officer arrested for forcibly touching co-worker

Mar 23, 2017 Spotlight News Crime, News
ALBANY – A 42-year-old corrections officer is under arrest for forcibly touching a female co-worker.
Green Island resident Thomas W. Bellow is charged with the misdemeanor and will be arraigned in Colonie criminal court on Monday, March 27 at 6 p.m.
Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple Sr., said Bellow has been a CO at the county jail since January, 2013.
