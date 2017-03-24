 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Truck carrying waste oil rolls over in Latham

Mar 24, 2017 Crime, News

Truck carrying waste oil rolls over in Latham

LATHAM – A tanker truck carrying waste oil was going to fast when it tipped over near Exit 6 of the Northway on Thursday, March 23.

Firefighters, a hazmat crew and Colonie police were on the scene.

According to multiple reports, the truck was going to fast when it tried to make the turn onto Troy Schenectady Road.

Portions of Troy Schenectady Road was closed for several hours.

The driver was not serious injured but was cited by Colonie police for speeding.

Photos of the accident, firefighters and the Bought Road Ladies Auxiliary are by Tom Heffernan Sr.

TomTom

 

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

1 day ago

Kinderhook Bank

Our Greenport branch staff had a visitor last Friday who was looking pretty comfortable while his owner did his banking…meet Joel and his Shepherd, Kita. He must’ve had a few treats to behave so well! ... See MoreSee Less

Our Greenport branch staff had a visitor last Friday who was looking pretty comfortable while his owner did his banking…meet Joel and his Shepherd, Kita. He must’ve had a few treats to behave so well!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 9
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

4 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Look at these handsome guys – Forrest on the left and Levi on the right! They stopped by to say Hi! to our staff in the East Greenbush branch last week. And yes, they get as many treats as they want! ... See MoreSee Less

Look at these handsome guys – Forrest on the left and Levi on the right! They stopped by to say Hi! to our staff in the East Greenbush branch last week. And yes, they get as many treats as they want!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's video.

6 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Check it out!

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Radically fusing hip-hop and pop with classical, these violin maestros are on a perception-changing mission. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ... See MoreSee Less

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Giving back to our communities is part of our history…this month employees held a $5 Jean day and raised $430 to support our local Rescue Squads and the Bank matched $$$$ as well. Thanks to everyone that donated! ... See MoreSee Less

Giving back to our communities is part of our history…this month employees held a $5 Jean day and raised $430 to support our local Rescue Squads and the Bank matched $$$$ as well. Thanks to everyone that donated!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to our new FB fans...Sandy M, Dawn KS, Jennifer S, Tanya CW, Ellen W, Rita LB, Jillian W, Ann K, Josh C, Beth W, Carl Q and Ashley W...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU