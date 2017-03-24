Truck carrying waste oil rolls over in Latham

LATHAM – A tanker truck carrying waste oil was going to fast when it tipped over near Exit 6 of the Northway on Thursday, March 23.

Firefighters, a hazmat crew and Colonie police were on the scene.

According to multiple reports, the truck was going to fast when it tried to make the turn onto Troy Schenectady Road.

Portions of Troy Schenectady Road was closed for several hours.

The driver was not serious injured but was cited by Colonie police for speeding.

Photos of the accident, firefighters and the Bought Road Ladies Auxiliary are by Tom Heffernan Sr.

TomTom

