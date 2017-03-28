PICK of the WEEK: Pilobolus Dance Theatre at The Egg on March 31

ALBANY — Pilobolus Dance Theatre, the dance company that continues to transform the human body into another medium of communication, performs at The Egg, Friday, March 31, 8 p.m.

More than a dance company, Pilobolus Dance Theatre offers a spectacular, colorful display of movement, collaboratively creating, and continually exploring new ways of using the human body as a graphic and expressive medium. The internationally acclaimed collective presents a retrospective of its groundbreaking repertoire created since 1971.

Pilobolus began at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire in 1971. Moses Pendleton, an English literature major and cross-country skier; Jonathan Wolken, a philosophy science major and fencer; and Steve Johnson, a pre-med student and pole vaulter were enrolled in a dance composition class taught by Alison Becker Chase. In that class, they created their first dance, which they titled “Pilobolus” —and a legacy of movement and magic was born.

The group then went on to create dozens of dance works with its founding members Robby Barnett, Alison Chase, Martha Clarke, Lee Harris, Moses Pendelton, Michael Tracy, and Jonathan Wolken. In the more than four decades since, Pilobolus has performed on Broadway, at the Oscars, and the Olympic games, and has appeared on television, in movies, in advertisements, and in schools and businesses and created over 120 dance works. The company continues to propel the seeds of expression via human movement to every corner of the world, growing and changing each year while reaching new audiences and exploring new visual and musical planes.

This performance is part of the Dance in Albany Series created in cooperation with the University at Albany Performing Arts Center and the Massry Center at the College of St. Rose.

Individual tickets are available for $34 each. For tickets or information, call The Egg Box Office at (518) 473-1845.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story