Guilderland Library: GHS chamber groups to perform

There is a very special concert coming up at the Library: On Sunday, April 2, at 2 pm, the Guilderland High School’s Chamber Choir and Chamber Strings groups perform a Sunday concert, featuring selections from the Great American Songbook and so much more.

The Chamber Choir is a highly select group of mixed voices drawn from the Concert Choir. This talented ensemble makes frequent appearances within the community at various functions.

FSN Open House Science Fair

Over the past several months, Family Science Nights have brought local college science and engineering departments to GPL to share “great science!” with students in grades 3 – 6. It all comes to a head on Monday, April 3, at 6:30 pm, at the Open House Science Fair when these grade-school scientists show us what they’ve learned.

The Upside of Downloading

The great thing about downloading free library books or magazines to your iPhone or Kindle is that all these books or magazines go anywhere you take your device. Find out how easy it is to download by coming to GPL on Wednesday, April 5, from 2 pm to 4 pm, for Overdrive Office Hours. Devices we can help you with include Kindle, Kindle Fire, Nook, iPhone, iPad, Android devices, and laptops.

Sign up today for a one-on-one session with a librarian expert. Please bring your library card and your device to the appointment. Register in-person, or call the library at (518) 456-2400 x 2.

The Guilderland Public Library is located at 2228 Western Avenue, Guilderland. Visit the Library’s website at www.guilpl.org to get information on upcoming programs, and to register online via the homepage’s “Events & Registration Calendar.”

— Mark Curiale

