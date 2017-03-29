 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Nine Pin releases Cidre Rosé Can in collaboration with Capoccia Vineyards

Mar 29, 2017 News

Nine Pin releases Cidre Rosé Can in collaboration with Capoccia Vineyards

Photo: Joe Klockowski / Nine Pin

ALBANY —Nine Pin Cider Works, New York’s first farm cidery, has announced the release of Cidre Rosé, a collaboration with product from Niskayuna-based Capoccia Vineyards.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Justin Capoccia and the team at Capoccia Vineyards to create the full-bodied cider that is Cidre Rosé. Cidre Rosé is the perfect, ready-for-spring craft cider,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cider maker, Nine Pin Cider Works.

Cidre Rosé blends the modern world of New York craft cider with old world methods of rosé wine making. This cider is made from a unique combination of Samascott Orchards apples, co-fermented with the skins of New York grown grape varietals: Concord, Traminette, Chancellor, and Noiret from Capoccia Vineyards. The resulting fusion of these local ingredients gives this cider a full bodied flavor profile with complex grape aromas.

Cidre Rosé is available in 12 oz. cans at Nine Pin’s tasting room in Albany and through retailers carrying Nine Pin products.

###

About Nine Pin Cider Works: Nine Pin Cider Works is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New York and Massachusetts. Nine Pin produces all ciders, sourced from Capital Region and Hudson Valley apples, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary®, Consider The Apple®, and Drink New York Apples®. www.ninepincider.com.

Comment on this Story

Enjoyski Troyksi | Troy challenges Buffalo for Dyngus Day dominance

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

9 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

Ready to do that kitchen or bath remodel? Put the equity in your home to work for you with our variable rate Home Equity Line of Credit! ... See MoreSee Less

Ready to do that kitchen or bath remodel? Put the equity in your home to work for you with our variable rate Home Equity Line of Credit!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 day ago

Kinderhook Bank

Here's Chunky waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch...what a sweet face! ... See MoreSee Less

Heres Chunky waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch...what a sweet face!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 12
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 3

Comment on Facebook

Chunk😍

Scott if you worked here, you'd get to see this 😂

I love Chunk. Have not seen him in a long time.

Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's video.

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
We are so lucky to have friends like Kinderhook Bank who believe in community programming as much as we do! Thanks to Kinderhook, we have two excellent educational programs that we are able to offer FREE!

Do you have middle school or high school students, or are you an educator? Because we are still taking reservations for our free education program with Dave Douglas & Frank Woeste - DADA People on April 13 at 11am! Students will learn about the Dada movement that took place between the two World Wars, and about the music born out of that era!

Looking for something to do during the school vacation week? Join us on April 20 at 3pm as the gentlemen from Black Violin host a program and discuss their music, inspiration, and challenges as artists. This program will be open to the public, but we ask that you make reservations in advance.

To book your class or group for the special Dada People education event, or to reserve your spot for the Black Violin program, please call the box office at 518-273-0038. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

6 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Our Greenport branch staff had a visitor last Friday who was looking pretty comfortable while his owner did his banking…meet Joel and his Shepherd, Kita. He must’ve had a few treats to behave so well! ... See MoreSee Less

Our Greenport branch staff had a visitor last Friday who was looking pretty comfortable while his owner did his banking…meet Joel and his Shepherd, Kita. He must’ve had a few treats to behave so well!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Look at these handsome guys – Forrest on the left and Levi on the right! They stopped by to say Hi! to our staff in the East Greenbush branch last week. And yes, they get as many treats as they want! ... See MoreSee Less

Look at these handsome guys – Forrest on the left and Levi on the right! They stopped by to say Hi! to our staff in the East Greenbush branch last week. And yes, they get as many treats as they want!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's video.

2 weeks ago

Kinderhook Bank

Check it out!

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Radically fusing hip-hop and pop with classical, these violin maestros are on a perception-changing mission. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

2 weeks ago

Kinderhook Bank

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ... See MoreSee Less

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU