Nine Pin releases Cidre Rosé Can in collaboration with Capoccia Vineyards

Photo: Joe Klockowski / Nine Pin

ALBANY — Nine Pin Cider Works, New York’s first farm cidery, has announced the release of Cidre Rosé, a collaboration with product from Niskayuna-based Capoccia Vineyards.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Justin Capoccia and the team at Capoccia Vineyards to create the full-bodied cider that is Cidre Rosé. Cidre Rosé is the perfect, ready-for-spring craft cider,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cider maker, Nine Pin Cider Works.

Cidre Rosé blends the modern world of New York craft cider with old world methods of rosé wine making. This cider is made from a unique combination of Samascott Orchards apples, co-fermented with the skins of New York grown grape varietals: Concord, Traminette, Chancellor, and Noiret from Capoccia Vineyards. The resulting fusion of these local ingredients gives this cider a full bodied flavor profile with complex grape aromas.

Cidre Rosé is available in 12 oz. cans at Nine Pin’s tasting room in Albany and through retailers carrying Nine Pin products.

About Nine Pin Cider Works: Nine Pin Cider Works is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New York and Massachusetts. Nine Pin produces all ciders, sourced from Capital Region and Hudson Valley apples, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary®, Consider The Apple®, and Drink New York Apples®. www.ninepincider.com.

