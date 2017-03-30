Albany man pleads guilty to stabbing in Watervliet

ALBANY – A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty to stabbing another man in Watervliet.

According to District Attorney David Soares, Shakier Blunt, of Albany, admitted to stabbing the man three times in the back and once in the chest on Oct. 2, 2016 at around 3:15 a.m.

Watervliet police arrested Blunt shortly after the incident, which happened after a fight on Broadway.

The victim survived.

Blunt faces two to four years in state prison for the felony assault conviction when sentenced on May 25 by Judge Thomas A. Breslin.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Brucato of the Major Offense Unit prosecuted this case.

