SPOTTED: The 29th Dash through Delmar

Apr 03, 2017 Jim Franco Galleries, News, Sports, The Spot
DELMAR – Aaron Lozier, of Albany, won the 29th running of the Delmar Dash on Sunday, April 2, finishing the five-miler with a time of 26:20.
Second was 16-year-old Cameron Davis of Delmar with a time of 26:29 and Chuck Terry, a 34-year-old from Albany, came in third with a time of 26:38.
The first woman to cross the line was 22-year-old Christie Macfarlan, of Delmar, with a time of 30:23. Nicole Sablosky, a 29-year-old from Albany, came in second with a time of 30:42 and Kerry Flower, a 16-year-old from Schenectady, finished third with a time of 31:19.
Eighty-four-year-old Anny Stockman, of Rensselaer, was the oldest female to finish the race, crossing the line in 1:05:12 and 82-year-old Wade Stockman was the oldest male with a time of 52:18.
There were also two kids’ runs on Sunday sponsored by the Capt. Timothy J. Moshier Foundation.
More than 300 runners competed in the annual race through the neighborhoods of Bethlehem that this year was put on by the Hudson Mohawk Road Runners Club.
Mar 29, 2017 0
Apr 07, 2016 0
Apr 03, 2017 0
Apr 02, 2017 0
Apr 01, 2017 0
Apr 01, 2017 0
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA's photo.
17 hours ago
It's just around the corner, Saturday, April 8th!
Please 'like' & 'share' to spread the word.
Dog and Cat Food Drive to Benefit the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA.
Oldies 93.5 FM, The Cat 98.5 FM and WRWD will be hosting a pet food drive on Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hudson ShopRite to benefit the Columbia-Greene Humane Society’s Food Bank. Radio personality Bill Williams from The Cat and Oldies will be on hand to collect donations. The Food Bank is in desperate need of dry cat food, and for every bag donated, a supporter of CGHS/SPCA will donate a matching bag.
“Our Bank has been a critical service for hundreds of people in the community who have fallen on difficult economic times, and we can’t thank Bill Williams, The Cat, Oldies, and WRWD enough for helping to fill it,” said CGHS/SPCA President/Investigator Ron Perez.
The Food Bank is a free service to cat and dog owners who are experiencing financial hardships. The Bank is open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Each year CGHS/SPCA gives away more than 35,000 pounds of free pet food.
For more information, please call CGHS/SPCA at (518) 828-6044, or visit our website at cghs.org. ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Spotlight Newspapers's post.
2 days ago
This month take advantage of Bethlehem's Spring Recycling event featured in our Monty Newsletter! Read the article below to learn more about the additional items they are accepting this year and mark your calendars for next Saturday, April 8th to drop off your recycling/reuse items. ... See MoreSee Less
3 days ago
Shout out to our newest FB fans…we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less
4 days ago
There’s nothing more important than giving back to our communities and Kinderhook Bank has been helping organizations since 1853! www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
4 days ago
This May and June we are thrilled to be partnering with A Still Small Voice 4U, Inc. (www.assv4u.com/) to provide concerts for the community in our Clubhouse. Learn more about the organization, the charities that these concerts will benefit, and the performers and mark your calendars for our first concert on Thursday, May 4th at 7:30PM! ... See MoreSee Less
4 days ago
Bethlehem Senior Projects, Inc. is an organization which benefits the entire "55 and better" community of the Town of Bethlehem. This organization is an important asset for residents living in (or moving to!) the Town of Bethlehem. Spinney residents and the Spinney community benefit from all that Bethlehem Senior Projects, Inc. has to offer from it's amazing senior transportation fleet to activities available which bring seniors of the broader Bethlehem community together. To learn more about this organization and read what they have planned in their April newsletter, please visit: www.bethlehemseniorproject.org/images/uploads/pdfs/2_March__April_2017.pdf ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Our Towne Magazine Rensco's post.
5 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Spotlight Newspapers's post.
5 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Looks beautiful!
6 days ago
Here's Chunky waiting for his treat in the Kinderhook branch...what a sweet face! ... See MoreSee Less
Chunk😍
Scott if you worked here, you'd get to see this 😂
I love Chunk. Have not seen him in a long time.
Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's video.
7 days ago
Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
We are so lucky to have friends like Kinderhook Bank who believe in community programming as much as we do! Thanks to Kinderhook, we have two excellent educational programs that we are able to offer FREE!
Do you have middle school or high school students, or are you an educator? Because we are still taking reservations for our free education program with Dave Douglas & Frank Woeste - DADA People on April 13 at 11am! Students will learn about the Dada movement that took place between the two World Wars, and about the music born out of that era!
Looking for something to do during the school vacation week? Join us on April 20 at 3pm as the gentlemen from Black Violin host a program and discuss their music, inspiration, and challenges as artists. This program will be open to the public, but we ask that you make reservations in advance.
To book your class or group for the special Dada People education event, or to reserve your spot for the Black Violin program, please call the box office at 518-273-0038. ... See MoreSee Less