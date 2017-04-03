SPOTTED: The 29th Dash through Delmar

DELMAR – Aaron Lozier, of Albany, won the 29th running of the Delmar Dash on Sunday, April 2, finishing the five-miler with a time of 26:20.

Second was 16-year-old Cameron Davis of Delmar with a time of 26:29 and Chuck Terry, a 34-year-old from Albany, came in third with a time of 26:38.

The first woman to cross the line was 22-year-old Christie Macfarlan, of Delmar, with a time of 30:23. Nicole Sablosky, a 29-year-old from Albany, came in second with a time of 30:42 and Kerry Flower, a 16-year-old from Schenectady, finished third with a time of 31:19.

Eighty-four-year-old Anny Stockman, of Rensselaer, was the oldest female to finish the race, crossing the line in 1:05:12 and 82-year-old Wade Stockman was the oldest male with a time of 52:18.

There were also two kids’ runs on Sunday sponsored by the Capt. Timothy J. Moshier Foundation.

More than 300 runners competed in the annual race through the neighborhoods of Bethlehem that this year was put on by the Hudson Mohawk Road Runners Club.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story