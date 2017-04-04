 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Former aid pleads to abusing client at St. Anne Institute

Apr 04, 2017 News

Former aid pleads to abusing client at St. Anne Institute

ALBANY – A former employee at the St. Anne Institute pleaded guilty to abusing a resident in his care, according to the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs.

Brant Conine, a 44-year-old from Gloversville, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child. But if he successfully completes a period of interim probation, that charge will be dropped to a violation.

According to the Justice Center, Conine admitted to lifting the victim in the air, throwing her to the ground and placing his arm around her neck during an incident in October, 2015. She suffered pain to her head and throat and an abrasion to her arm.

The incident was captured on a St. Anne surveillance camera and came to light when a co-worker reported it to the Justice Center, a state agency charged with investigating and prosecuting allegations of abuse and/or neglect in state operated, licensed or sanctioned facilities. St. Anne is licensed by the state Office of Children and Family Services and the state Education Department.

“This case was about two kinds of abuse: abuse of authority and physical abuse,” said Special Prosecutor Patricia Gunning. “This defendant ignored his training, his knowledge of the victim’s background and attacked her. Through his plea, the defendant took responsibility for his actions and this disposition avoided the need for the victim to testify at trial, a prospect that would have further traumatized her.”

Conine pled before the Judge Gary F. Stiglmeier in Albany City Court. He is slated to return on May 31.

The Justice Center’s authority was dealt a blow last week when Albany County Court Judge Thomas Breslin ruled it did not have the authority to unilaterally bring charges against a former employee at the LaSalle School. Instead, he ruled it should have first gotten permission from District Attorney David Soares, and his office should have maintained control and oversight of the case against Marina Viviani, who was charged with having sex with one of the students at the Albany school.

The Justice Center argued the concurrent authority to prosecute granted by the Legislature is within the bounds of the constitution.

The Delmar-based agency has not said if it will appeal Breslin’s decision to a higher court.

 

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

38 minutes ago

The Spinney at Pond View

The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

May 18th: Rod MacDonald, benefitting Anchor Food Pantry in Castleton

Concert Series: Rod MacDonaldMay 18, 7:30pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewThe Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

May 18th: Rod MacDonald, benefitting Anchor Food Pantry in Castleton ... See MoreSee Less

Concert Series: Rod MacDonald
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Empire State Youth Orchestras -ESYO's video.

15 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

Empire State Youth Orchestras -ESYO
Are you ESYO?
Share your love of music with 500 youth musicians.
Schedule Your Audition NOW ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

17 hours ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Bring an appetizer to share with neighbors and friends!

Neighborhood Cocktail HourApr 14, 5:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewBring an appetizer to share with neighbors and friends! ... See MoreSee Less

Neighborhood Cocktail Hour
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

17 hours ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Prepare your favorite dish and share it with your neighbors and friends. Be sure to sign up in the Clubhouse.

Neighborhood Pot Luck DinnerApr 19, 6:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewPrepare your favorite dish and share it with your neighbors and friends. Be sure to sign up in the Clubhouse. ... See MoreSee Less

Neighborhood Pot Luck Dinner
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

17 hours ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Celebrate residents with birthdays that occurred in March/April. Cake and beverages will be provided.

March/April Resident Birthday Celebration!Apr 24, 6:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewCelebrate residents with birthdays that occurred in March/April. Cake and beverages will be provided. ... See MoreSee Less

March/April Resident Birthday Celebration!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

17 hours ago

The Spinney at Pond View

The Spinney Book Club is currently reading Traces of Guilt by Dee Henderson and will be discussing the book at the next meeting in the Clubhouse Conference room. If you’re interested, please come and join us!

Spinney Book Club Meeting: Traces of GuiltApr 25, 6:00pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewThe Spinney Book Club is currently reading Traces of Guilt by Dee Henderson and will be discussing the book at the next meeting in the Clubhouse Conference room. If you’re interested, please come and join us! ... See MoreSee Less

Spinney Book Club Meeting: Traces of Guilt
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

17 hours ago

The Spinney at Pond View

The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home

Concert Series: Betty & The Baby BoomersJun 1, 7:30pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewThe Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home ... See MoreSee Less

Concert Series: Betty & The Baby Boomers
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

18 hours ago

The Spinney at Pond View

The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts

Concert Series: Steve Gillette & Cindy MangsenMay 4, 7:30pmThe Spinney at Pond ViewThe Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:

May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts ... See MoreSee Less

Concert Series: Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View added an event.

18 hours ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Open to all grandchildren and great-grandchildren under the age of 12. The Hunt will take place in the Clubhouse and the Clubhouse parking lot.

Annual Easter Egg HuntApr 8, 10:30amThe Spinney at Pond ViewOpen to all grandchildren and great-grandchildren under the age of 12. The Hunt will take place in the Clubhouse and the Clubhouse parking lot. ... See MoreSee Less

Annual Easter Egg Hunt
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 6
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Van Dyke added an event.

18 hours ago

The Spinney at Van Dyke

Enjoy a lunch with neighbors and friends at Mercato’s (located at 155 Delaware Avenue in Delmar). Please RSVP to Wendi by March 6th at wgross@bhhsblake.com or (518) 512-3298.

Lunch With NeighborsApr 12, 11:30amMercato's Pizzeria & RestaurantEnjoy a lunch with neighbors and friends at Mercato’s (located at 155 Delaware Avenue in Delmar). Please RSVP to Wendi by March 6th at wgross@bhhsblake.com or (518) 512-3298. ... See MoreSee Less

Lunch With Neighbors
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU