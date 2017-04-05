SPOTTED: National Walking Day at Albany Medical Center, April 5, 2017

Apr 05, 2017 Michael Hallisey Galleries, News, The Spot
SPOTTED: National Walking Day at Albany Medical Center, Wednesday, April 5
ALBANY — Albany Medical Center employees joined Mayor Kathy Sheehan for a 15-minute walk to participate in National Walking Day, Wednesday, April 5.
Studies have suggested that moderate physical activity has many proven benefits for overall health, such as lowering blood pressure, increasing HDL, or “good,” cholesterol and controlling weight. All these changes help to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke, the nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers.
“Walking is a great way to exercise and build healthy communities, and there’s no better place to walk than in Albany’s many neighborhoods and parks,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “Thank you to the American Heart Association for their dedication to reducing heart disease and their efforts to build a healthy and vibrant Capital Region.”
The American Heart Association and Albany Med kick off the month-long campaign on National Walking Day, April 5, to encourage people to move more by increasing their physical activity. The campaign is broken down into weekly themes.
Week One focuses on walking and the basic tools you need to get started. Walking is one of the safest, least expensive, and most sustainable forms of exercise. Weeks two and three focus on recreational sports and outdoor activities the whole family can do together, and week four focuses on mindful movement and reducing stress by doing activities such as yoga, Pilates and tai chi.
“Albany Medical Center is proud of our ‘Team Albany Med’ walkers who are taking steps today toward a healthier lifestyle as part of the American’s Heart Association’s National Walking Day,” said Richard J. Blinkhorn, Jr., M.D., chair of the Department of Medicine, the Richard T. Beebe Professor of Medicine at Albany Medical College and chief of service for Medicine at Albany Medical Center Hospital. “I wish to extend my sincere thanks to Albany Med’s Wellness Committee for organizing this wonderful event that will hopefully herald spring’s long-awaited arrival and to Dr. Suzie Mookherjee and Dr. Mandeep Sidhu for leading our walking team through the new, revitalized Park South neighborhood.”
The American Heart Association recommends adults participate in at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity aerobic activity or a combination of both each week. Kids should get at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day.
Below is a gallery of images captured at Albany Medical Center on National Walking Day.
Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.
Feb 24, 2017 0
Dec 22, 2016 0
Apr 05, 2017 0
Apr 05, 2017 0
Apr 05, 2017 0
Apr 05, 2017 0
5 hours ago
Kinderhook Bank gives back to the community in lots of ways…volunteering, Jean Days, events, sponsorships and donations. This week we’re proud to support Columbia Land Conservancy, Twin Rivers Council Boy Scouts of America, Ichabod Crane Central Schools, Kinderhook Elks Lodge 2530, Columbia Clippers Travel Baseball, Columbia Pathways to Recovery, Concerts in the Village of Kinderhook, Columbia County Housing Advisory Board, Perfect 10 Afterschool Program, Chatham Area Business Alliance, Center For Disability Services, Chatham Little League, Hudson Valley Choral Society, Play for Pink, Bethlehem Chamber, North Chatham Free Library, and Columbia All Sports. www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Pond View added an event.
1 day ago
The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:
May 18th: Rod MacDonald, benefitting Anchor Food Pantry in Castleton
Concert Series: Rod MacDonald
May 18th: Rod MacDonald, benefitting Anchor Food Pantry in Castleton ... See MoreSee Less
Which local charity will these benefit?
Kinderhook Bank shared Empire State Youth Orchestras -ESYO's video.
2 days ago
Empire State Youth Orchestras -ESYO
Are you ESYO?
Share your love of music with 500 youth musicians.
Schedule Your Audition NOW ... See MoreSee Less
Bring an appetizer to share with neighbors and friends!
Neighborhood Cocktail Hour
Prepare your favorite dish and share it with your neighbors and friends. Be sure to sign up in the Clubhouse.
Neighborhood Pot Luck Dinner
Celebrate residents with birthdays that occurred in March/April. Cake and beverages will be provided.
March/April Resident Birthday Celebration!
The Spinney Book Club is currently reading Traces of Guilt by Dee Henderson and will be discussing the book at the next meeting in the Clubhouse Conference room. If you’re interested, please come and join us!
Spinney Book Club Meeting: Traces of Guilt
The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:
June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home
Concert Series: Betty & The Baby Boomers
June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:
May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts
Concert Series: Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen
May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts ... See MoreSee Less
Open to all grandchildren and great-grandchildren under the age of 12. The Hunt will take place in the Clubhouse and the Clubhouse parking lot.
Annual Easter Egg Hunt