Albany Dutchmen move to Siena College

Albany’s Michael Goudreau takes a swing during the Dutchmen’s home game against the Oneonta Outlaws last season at Bob Bellizzi Field. Rob Jonas/Spotlight

LOUNDONVILLE — The Albany Dutchmen announced a partnership with Siena College Wednesday, April 5, that will enable the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League team to call Siena Field its new home this summer.

“We are excited to welcome the Albany Dutchmen to Siena Field,” said Siena College Vice President and Director of Athletics John D’Argenio. “We feel that the recent upgrades made have transformed our field into an outstanding Northeast college facility, and one in which the players will enjoy. We look forward to hosting the future baseball stars of tomorrow as they showcase their talents in a fun, family friendly atmosphere at the center of the Siena College campus.”

The Dutchmen’s move from Bob Bellizzi Field at the Christian Plumeri Sports Complex, where they played its last five seasons, comes after the City of Albany and The College of Saint Rose notified the team that its lease would not be renewed and plans for the facility would be headed in another direction. The Dutchmen have seen its attendance grow over those five seasons and have established a loyal fan base that the organization believes will be similarly enthusiastic about the game day experience at its new home.

According to Dutchmen Vice President and General Manager Jason Brinkman, the move to Siena is one that will benefit the Dutchmen and its fans for the upcoming season. “The baseball facility and campus are a tremendous setting for summer collegiate baseball,” Brinkman explained. “We would like to thank Siena College and, specifically, Athletic Director John D’Argenio, Head Baseball Coach Tony Rossi, and Assistant Athletic Directors Dennis Bates and Ken Grant for working with us to provide this great opportunity. We look forward to showcasing the ballpark to fans throughout the Capital District and players from across the country.”

Siena Field is a newly-renovated facility on the Siena College campus in Loudonville, NY. The ballpark has served as the home for the Siena Saints since the program’s inception in the 1950s, but has recently undergone a $500,000+ enhancement, which has added such features as chair back seating, brick dugouts, a new press box, a rebuilt infield, and a state-of-the-art outfield irrigation system. Siena and the Dutchmen have a long history of joint success, most notably in the achievements of Saints players who have donned the Dutchmen uniform in summers past.

“This partnership will only add to that bond”, said Dutchmen President and Partner Paul Samulski. “Not only is this a top-notch Division I baseball facility, but the entire campus setting is spectacular. Dutchmen players, as well as visiting teams from around the league, will soon recognize this as one of the best facilities in the PGCBL.”

Samulski also noted that the move slightly north will further incorporate communities like Loudonville, Latham, and Colonie, among others, into the Dutchmen family. “We truly hope that local residents, as well as our existing fan base, will come check us out this upcoming season in our new home stadium. I think they’ll be pleased with what they see on the field as well as experiencing the overall game day atmosphere we create off the field.”

The Dutchmen will soon announce player signings for the 2017 season, which runs from the beginning of June to the end of July, with playoffs scheduled for the first week in August. For all things Dutchmen baseball and to purchase tickets, visit www.DutchmenBaseball.com

