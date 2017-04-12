Brad Shear stepping down as head of Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

 

Apr 12, 2017

Brad Shear gives a tour of the new MHHS facility earlier this year. (Jim Franco/Spotlight News)

MENANDS – After a decade, Brad Shear will step down as president and CEO of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society to “embark on new challenges that further his personal goal of being a part of creating a healthier, more resilient community.”

Shear will continue in his current position until April 28 and serve as a consulting role until May 24.

Brad Shear in front of the new MHHS facility earlier this year (Jim Franco/Spotlight News)

Todd Cramer, who currently serves as vice present of operations and chief of staff, will serve as interim president.

“We are grateful for Brad’s leadership of the MHHS for the past ten years,” said Board of Directors Chair Cynthia LaFave. “He has led the society during a time of great transition and growth, has been a strong advocate for animal welfare and has built a strong team of staff and volunteers who have been responsible for one of the most successful decades in our 130-year history. We thank him for his service and contributions and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

During Shear’s tenure, the MHHS launched a capital campaign to fund, design and construct a $7.2 million animal care center which is slated to open in June. Construction on the new 32,000-square-foot building began in September and will be 12,000-square-foot larger than the current facility.

“It has been such an honor to serve as the leader of this incredible organization and I look forward to seeing the success of the MHHS as it continues to be a force for positive change in our community,” Shear said in a statement.

Cramer has worked in local and national animal welfare programs for nearly 20 years.

“It has been a privilege to work with Brad Shear as a part of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society team and I am honored to be selected to succeed him as the interim president,” he said. “Going forward, we will continue to provide the high quality animal care and programs our community has come to expect from us.”

MHHS has been providing shelter for lost, abused and unwanted animals since 1887. It receives an average of over 6,000 animals per year and serves as the SPCA for Albany and Rensselaer counties, investigating and prosecuting cases of animal cruelty.

There are 49 employees at the facility located off of Broadway and number of volunteers.

 

 

 

