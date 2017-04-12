HEALTH and FITNESS: Learn how to identify a diet from a gimmick

Apr 12, 2017 Dan Romand Food and Drink, News, The Spot
Have you ever noticed how when it comes to dieting people always want to tell you the one they follow is the ONLY one that works?
Paleo, Low Carb, Low Fat, Ketogenic, Gluten Free — the list is endless.
As a trainer and nutrition coach there isn’t a day that goes by that someone doesn’t try to convince me that their way of eating is the only way that works. And, they can get downright angry when you say to them, while it may work for them it doesn’t necessarily mean it is guaranteed to work for everyone. I face this a lot. Especially when I deal with those that push their weight loss products.
What they are conveniently forgetting to mention is that the “proof” they are showing you in the form of before and after photos has a little blurb on the bottom that often says, “results not typical” and that the person “followed a sensible diet and exercised.”
The truth is, anyone who knows anything about nutrition knows, when it comes to getting the weight off, there is only one thing that matters:
You have to burn more calories than you eat.
It really is that simple. So simple, in fact, people don’t want to believe it. Worse, the weight loss industry will go out of its way to try to disprove it.
Folks, no matter what program you follow — even if you decide to spend the hundreds of dollars on those “weight loss gimmicks” — the bottom line is, you need to eat less than you burn off. Anyone who argues against that either doesn’t know what they are talking about or is outright lying to you.
They’ll argue it’s the time of day your eating, what you’re eating when (i.e. you can only eat carbs in the morning) or the types of macronutrients (carbs, fat, protein) that you should be eating usually with a comment to eliminate one or two of them from your diet. All too often they’ll suggest the aforementioned magic pill (raspberry ketones anyone?) they just happen to be selling.
Now, I won’t argue that some of these diets won’t work in some way. I’ve followed some of them in a way. But, I do so after have learned what my body needs and how I need to feed into it to ensure it works. And, I would never recommend to someone that they eliminate an entire macronutrient from their diet.
What to do:
If you want to be healthier, get rid of the fat, shed some pounds or just plain feel better than you should find a program that will work for you in the long run.
If you want to follow the Paleo program go for it. If you think intermittent fasting will help you to succeed. Have at it. But, whatever you choose, remember that in the end its calories in versus. calories out.
It comes down to eating the right foods in the right amounts for you. No gimmicks, no fads, no magic pills just real food in the right amounts. And, did we mention most people end up spending less, far less, on groceries than they do now.
Dan Romand is co-owner and operator of Full Circile Fitness-NY in Colonie, where he is also a certified personal trainer.
Apr 05, 2017 0
Mar 29, 2017 0
Feb 25, 2017 0
Feb 16, 2017 0
Apr 12, 2017 0
Apr 12, 2017 0
Apr 12, 2017 0
Apr 12, 2017 0
2 hours ago
Calling all hungry residents! Don't forget today's Lunch with Neighbors at Mercato's (located at 155 Delaware Avenue, Delmar)! Sit down to a delicious Italian lunch with your neighbors and friends! ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Looking to enjoy spring by getting outside and enjoying the sunshine? The Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy's Capital Region Nature Passport is the perfect way for the whole family to enjoy what is right in our backyards! The Capital Region Nature Passport is a free resource for naturalists and adventurers of all ages and expertise levels that will aid users in their exploration of forests, streams and fields of the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy's public preserves and protected lands - the perfect way to learn more about our community's environment. With The Van Dyke Preserve right in our community's backyard, we're looking forward to getting outside to see what nature we live among every day.
For more information about how to get a Nature Passport, as well as the preserves and protected lands of the MHLC, visit the link below:
mohawkhudson.org/passport/ ... See MoreSee Less
Nature Passport – Mohawk Hudson Land ConservancyEnjoy our new, free resource for explorers, adventurers, and naturalists of all ages and expertise levels. The passport is a collection of 25 micro-adventures which can be completed entirely within th...
4 days ago
Since we cannot give tours of our new cottages yet (70 new cottages to be exact!), we thought it may be helpful to highlight a Virtual Tour of our most recent Model Cottage. To access the Virtual Tour, click on the link below and see what makes our cottages so unique!
www.thespinneyatpondview.com/prope…/property-details/ ... See MoreSee Less
Property Details - The Spinney at Pond ViewThe Spinney at Pond View features craftsman-style homes in a variety of one and two-bedroom floor plans, with single and two-story units available.
4 days ago
Preparing to downsize or start spring cleaning this weekend? Be sure to stop by the Town of Bethlehem Spring Recycle Fest TODAY from 10AM to 1PM at the Bethlehem Town Park (located at 261 Elm Avenue, Delmar). To view a list of all accepted items, please visit the link below.
www.townofbethlehem.org/DocumentCenter/View/2834
*Secure shredding is limited to Town residents and BCSD taxpayers with ID only. Limit of 3 medium sized boxes of documents per household. Electronic/appliance recycling with $5/car donation to BCHS Environmental Club. All other reuse, recycling and shredding is FREE. No TVs or computer monitors permitted. ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Chamber of Commerce's photo.
5 days ago
Thank you to everyone who attended the Annual Chamber Legislative Breakfast this morning at the Columbia-Greene Community College. Thank you to all of our sponsors of the event National Grid, Fingar Insurance, Columbia Greene Board of Realtors, Columbia-Greene Community College and Columbia Land Conservancy. The following are Premium Investors MetzWood Insurance and The Bank of Greene County. Major Investors of all events are Columbia Economic Development Corporation - Choose Columbia - Columbia Economic Development Corporation, E.P. Nevins Insurance Agency and Kinderhook Bank. Media Investors of all events are Columbia-Greene Media, iHeartRadio and Mid-Hudson Cablevision. ... See MoreSee Less
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
5 days ago
Chag Sameach and Shabbat Shalom!
Wishing you Peace, good times, good health and happiness on Shabbat, Pesach & always. ... See MoreSee Less
5 days ago
Just an example of the wildlife that can be spotted throughout The Spinney at Pond View community. This picture of a barred owl was taken by one of our residents this week! ... See MoreSee Less
It's amazing to see an animal like that up so close. Owls aren't the easiest of animals to spot. Do you get hummingbirds down as far as Albany? I saw one of those in Ontario once.
5 days ago
Come visit our Model Cottage (located at 38 Provoost Place, Delmar) this weekend! We will be open both Saturday AND Sunday from 12PM to 4PM and would love to give you a tour of our new cottages! Call (518) 689-0162 to schedule a tour today. ... See MoreSee Less
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
6 days ago
The entire Daughters of Sarah Senior Community is buzzing right now, finishing up our preparations for Pesach (Passover). We hope you and yours are ready for the holiday too. ... See MoreSee Less
7 days ago
Kinderhook Bank gives back to the community in lots of ways…volunteering, Jean Days, events, sponsorships and donations. This week we’re proud to support Columbia Land Conservancy, Twin Rivers Council Boy Scouts of America, Ichabod Crane Central Schools, Kinderhook Elks Lodge 2530, Columbia Clippers Travel Baseball, Columbia Pathways to Recovery, Concerts in the Village of Kinderhook, Columbia County Housing Advisory Board, Perfect 10 Afterschool Program, Chatham Area Business Alliance, Center For Disability Services, Chatham Little League, Hudson Valley Choral Society, Play for Pink, Bethlehem Chamber, North Chatham Free Library, and Columbia All Sports. www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less