NIGHT and DAY: Forumla 5 CD release and Children’s star sightings

Forumla 5 (photo via Facebook)

NIGHT

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Formula 5 hosts a CD-release party Saturday, April 15 at the Putnam Den at 8 p.m.

The popular jam out of the Capital District has grown in popularity in recent years, as demonstrated through the crowdfunding of the band’s third album, “All Points North.” Formula 5 is accompanied by the night’s opening act, The Other Brothers.

The Putnam Den is located at 63 Putnam Street in Saratoga Springs. Tickets and information are available at putnamden.com.

DAY

ALBANY — The Albany Visitors Center hosts a children’s star sighting program on Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m.

This interactive program explores the stars, planets, comets and constellations in the night sky and is geared to children ages 3 to 7 years old and their families.

The Albany Visitors Center is located at 25 Quackenbush Square in Albany. The event costs $3 per seat. For more information, call the Albany Visitors Center at (518) 434-1217.

