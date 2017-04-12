 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

NIGHT and DAY: Forumla 5 CD release and Children’s star sightings

Apr 12, 2017 Entertainment, Music, News, The Spot

NIGHT and DAY: Forumla 5 CD release and Children’s star sightings

Forumla 5 (photo via Facebook)

NIGHT

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Formula 5 hosts a CD-release party Saturday, April 15 at the Putnam Den at 8 p.m.

The popular jam out of the Capital District has grown in popularity in recent years, as demonstrated through the crowdfunding of the band’s third album, “All Points North.” Formula 5 is accompanied by the night’s opening act, The Other Brothers.

The Putnam Den is located at 63 Putnam Street in Saratoga Springs. Tickets and information are available at putnamden.com.

DAY

ALBANY — The Albany Visitors Center hosts a children’s star sighting program on Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m.

This interactive program explores the stars, planets, comets and constellations in the night sky and is geared to children ages 3 to 7 years old and their families.

The Albany Visitors Center is located at 25 Quackenbush Square in Albany. The event costs $3 per seat. For more information, call the Albany Visitors Center at (518) 434-1217.

Comment on this Story

Clean Eating: Lemon custard

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

The Spinney at Van Dyke

6 hours ago

The Spinney at Van Dyke

Calling all hungry residents! Don't forget today's Lunch with Neighbors at Mercato's (located at 155 Delaware Avenue, Delmar)! Sit down to a delicious Italian lunch with your neighbors and friends! ... See MoreSee Less

Calling all hungry residents! Dont forget todays Lunch with Neighbors at Mercatos (located at 155 Delaware Avenue, Delmar)! Sit down to a delicious Italian lunch with your neighbors and friends!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Chamber of Commerce's photo.

5 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Thank you to everyone who attended the Annual Chamber Legislative Breakfast this morning at the Columbia-Greene Community College. Thank you to all of our sponsors of the event National Grid, Fingar Insurance, Columbia Greene Board of Realtors, Columbia-Greene Community College and Columbia Land Conservancy. The following are Premium Investors MetzWood Insurance and The Bank of Greene County. Major Investors of all events are Columbia Economic Development Corporation - Choose Columbia - Columbia Economic Development Corporation, E.P. Nevins Insurance Agency and Kinderhook Bank. Media Investors of all events are Columbia-Greene Media, iHeartRadio and Mid-Hudson Cablevision. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

5 days ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

Chag Sameach and Shabbat Shalom!
Wishing you Peace, good times, good health and happiness on Shabbat, Pesach & always. ... See MoreSee Less

Chag Sameach and Shabbat Shalom! Wishing you Peace, good times, good health and happiness on Shabbat, Pesach & always.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View

5 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Just an example of the wildlife that can be spotted throughout The Spinney at Pond View community. This picture of a barred owl was taken by one of our residents this week! ... See MoreSee Less

Just an example of the wildlife that can be spotted throughout The Spinney at Pond View community. This picture of a barred owl was taken by one of our residents this week!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 4
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

It's amazing to see an animal like that up so close. Owls aren't the easiest of animals to spot. Do you get hummingbirds down as far as Albany? I saw one of those in Ontario once.

The Spinney at Van Dyke

5 days ago

The Spinney at Van Dyke

Come visit our Model Cottage (located at 38 Provoost Place, Delmar) this weekend! We will be open both Saturday AND Sunday from 12PM to 4PM and would love to give you a tour of our new cottages! Call (518) 689-0162 to schedule a tour today. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 9
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

6 days ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

The entire Daughters of Sarah Senior Community is buzzing right now, finishing up our preparations for Pesach (Passover). We hope you and yours are ready for the holiday too. ... See MoreSee Less

The entire Daughters of Sarah Senior Community is buzzing right now, finishing up our preparations for Pesach (Passover). We hope you and yours are ready for the holiday too.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU