Sex offender arrested for not registering, leaving animals in squalor (w/photos)

Apr 14, 2017 Crime, News

Sex offender arrested for not registering, leaving animals in squalor (w/photos)

Photo via Colonie police.

COLONIE – A convicted sex offender faces charges after he moved without notifying authorities and leaving his animals behind in a “filthy, unsanitary condition.”

According to police, when 48-year-old Terry Shellenberger moved from his home on 445 Albany Shaker Road he left the water running which caused flooding and did serious damage to the home.

The animals were also left behind in the squalor without proper food and water.

He was arrested by Colonie police at 100 Watervliet Ave. and faces the felonies of criminal mischief and failing to report a change of address and the misdemeanor of torturing and/or injuring animals.

SHELLENBERGER

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

 

 

 

