Local crusader for the disabled calls on state to require 911 calls in instances of suspected abuse

Jun 14, 2017 Ali Hibbs Community, Crime, News
Holding a framed photograph of his son, Michael Carey, with legislators and advocates, listen to Assemblyman Michael Kearns talk about the difficulties inherent in caring for a disabled loved one, and the constant concern for their safety. (Photo by Ali Hibbs/Spotlight News)
ALBANY — “This is a civil rights issue,” said Michael Carey, standing on the third floor of the state Capitol building on Tuesday, June 6, with a handful of state legislators, members of the Autism Action Network and other family advocates to announce support for a bill that would require 911 to be called any time that a disabled individual in the care of a state or private facility shows signs of injury or abuse.
Under current law, when individuals with physical or cognitive disabilities exhibit signs of potential abuse, or if abuse is directly witnessed by caretakers or other human service professionals (i.e., doctors, teachers, therapists, legal representatives) who are designated “mandated reporters” by the state, the incident must be reported to the “vulnerable persons’ central register (VPCR),” run by the state Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs, located in Delmar. At present, there is no requirement for mandated reporters to call emergency services or report the incident to law enforcement.
“This bill ends a discriminatory practice,” said Carey. “We’re treating the disabled unequally and not providing them the same emergency medical and police services.” In many cases, he said, even when there’s a death, 911 is never called. He referenced a 2014 report by Disability Right New York that found that a leading cause of “untimely death” of individuals receiving care was “telephone triage,” or “communication between direct care provider and on call nursing to assess need for medical attention.”
Carey is the father of Jonathan Carey, a developmentally disabled 13-year-old who died in 2007 when his caretaker at the Oswald D. Heck Developmental Center in Niskayuna crushed him to death while restraining him. Carey sued the state and won a $5 million settlement. He has since dedicated his life to fighting a system that he holds responsible for the loss of his son.
“I’ve sat down with three governors on this,” he said of the 911 legislation. “Face to face. I’ve pleaded with them. Including the current one.”
Not only does he believe that disabled individuals are deserving of the same emergency attention and care as everyone else, Carey also believes that involving emergency services will help to end what he characterizes as a culture of covering up incidents of abuse. “This stuff isn’t getting to the local police,” he said, “and stuff is disappearing internally, constantly.”
The Office of the State Comptroller recently released an audit criticizing The Justice Center for withholding documents regarding incidents of abuse that it is responsible for investigating. “Consequently,” it said, “we were unable to review more than 70 percent of the individual incidents reported in the VPCR database, including any cases where investigations have not been completed or where allegations were deemed to be unfounded . . . in most cases, the controls and compliance we were able to evaluate related more to ensuring that persons accused of (and subsequently found to have committed) serious instances of Abuse and Neglect received due process – and less to ensuring that all allegations of acts against vulnerable individuals had been investigated fully and timely and referred to law enforcement when appropriate.”
According to available information, the Justice Center declined to investigate most of the nearly 1,400 deaths of disabled individuals in state care during the past two years, leaving the majority of investigations to the facilities themselves.
Justice Center officials declined to comment.
Under the proposed legislation, mandated reporters would not only be required to call 911, but also notify both the district attorney and the VPCR. It would also amend current law to make the failure to do so a class E felony, rather than a class A misdemeanor.
“This bill is going to profoundly reform the state’s mental health system,” said Carey.
Two years ago, he took the legislation to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. Carey said Heastie told him he needed to get 76 Assembly members to sign on to the bill before he was willing to bring it to the floor for a vote. While Carey was only able to get 51 members to sign last year, more than 150 legislators from both houses have signaled their support this year.
“Most of them had no clue that the disabled weren’t getting 911 medical and police services when they were not in their home,” said Carey.
“How do we, as legislators, make good policy if we don’t know what’s going on?” asked Assemblyman Michael Kearns (D-West Seneca). “If this stuff is hidden, if it is swept under the rug, then we can’t stop it.”
“Each day people with disabilities and other vulnerabilities face abusive situations that go unreported,” said Assemblywoman Melissa Miller (R-Atlantic Beach). “The passage of this legislation will minimize abuse and ensure that the disabled community will be treated properly.”
Kearns and Miller both have close family members with special needs and spoke about the importance of giving disabled loved ones a voice. “This is so critical,” said Miller.
“This legislation offers further protections for the most vulnerable in our community who face abuse and cannot protect themselves from it,” said Assemblyman Peter Lopez (R-Schoharie), who referenced an Associated Press analysis from 2015, which found that only 2.5 percent of 7,000 substantiated allegations of abuse or neglect by caregivers in New York resulted in criminal charges. “As a society, we cannot tolerate the abuse of the disabled in our communities. This legislation will help ensure those responsible will be held accountable for their actions.”
Also on hand to show their support were Assistant Speaker Félix Ortiz (D-Brooklyn) and Assembly members Joseph Errigo (R-Pittsford), Michael Montesano (R-Hicksville), Brian Miller (R-New Hartford) and Dan Stec (R-Queensbury).
Concern has been raised by opponents online, in response to a Syracuse.com story, that 911 systems could potentially become overwhelmed.
“We are trusting Speaker Heastie to bring this bill to the floor for a vote,” said Carey. “We’re asking that everyone who wants to end this deadly discrimination against the disabled to call legislative leaders and their state legislators and ask them to swiftly bring the 911 Civil Rights Bill (S4736A/A6830) to the floor in both the Senate and the Assembly.”
Jun 14, 2017 0
Apr 04, 2017 0
Mar 30, 2017 0
Feb 15, 2017 0
Jun 16, 2017 0
Jun 15, 2017 0
Jun 14, 2017 0
Jun 14, 2017 0
13 hours ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a major sponsor of Chatham Summerfest again this year! Mark your calendar for Saturday, July 8th! Visit visitchathamny.com/chatham-summerfest/ for more details. ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Enjoy the summer weather that has finally arrived by sharing cocktails and appetizers with your friends and neighbors on the Clubhouse patio next Friday, June 23th from 5PM - 7PM! ... See MoreSee Less
It has been changed to next Friday June 23
3 days ago
While everyone else was outside running or walking the OK5k this past Saturday in Kinderhook, Tucker was inside getting his share of treats from the staff! Good boy! ... See MoreSee Less
love that bank
Kinderhook Bank added 4 new photos — with Matt Wiseman.
4 days ago
Congratulations to Matt Wiseman, AVP & Branch Manager of our East Greenbush branch for graduating from the Capital Region Chamber Tech Valley Leadership program last week. The class was recognized for their work, skill development, and Ronald McDonald House renovation project on Friday, June 9th at the Desmond Hotel. Lots of hard work and dedication by all! ... See MoreSee Less
Congrats Matt!!
Way to go Matt!
Awesome! Congrats Matt!
Congratulations Matt What a great accomplishment!
Way to go matt!!! Congrats!
Nice job Matt. Congrats.
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
4 days ago
This week we are so excited for our תּוּת שָֹדֶה (Strawberry) Festival. Look at these beautiful chocolate dipped strawberries that our residents made with Chef Paul. ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank added 9 new photos.
6 days ago
OK5k! ... See MoreSee Less
1 week ago
(L-R) Liz Bukowski-Senior Personal Banker,Shoham Piorentino-AVP & Branch Manager, Laura Kennedy-Personal Banker and Tanyah Simmons-Personal Banker were at 197 Delaware Ave on Monday for a photo shoot with Denis Nally. The new branch is undergoing major interior renovations and we hope to have it open mid-Summer. Be on the lookout for more details coming soon! ... See MoreSee Less
Good luck ladies hugs n kisses
Awesome! Best of luck Shoham, Liz, Laura and Tanya!!!
Best of luck to a great team!
Awesome ladies!!!!
Super picture ladies congrats
My best to you girls. Mommie
👍👍👍
Kinderhook Bank shared Kinderhook Bank OK5k's post.
1 week ago
... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared their event.
1 week ago
Don't forget to RSVP to this month's lunch with neighbors on June 21st at Emma Cleary's! A great time to connect with friends and neighbors in the community. E-mail VanDykeLeasing@TheSpinneyGroup.com or call (518) 689-0162 to let us know you'll be attending!
Lunch with Neighbors at Emma Cleary's
The Spinney at Van Dyke added an event.
1 week ago
Enjoy a lunch with neighbors and friends at Emma Cleary’s Café (located at 1926 New Scotland Road in Slingerlands). Please RSVP to VanDykeLeasing@TheSpinneyGroup.com by Friday, June 16th to be included in on the fun!
Lunch with Neighbors at Emma Cleary's