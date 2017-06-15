SPOTTED: Deerhoof at Troy’s Rockin’ on the River

TROY – Deerhoof brought their eclectic sound to the second Rockin’ on the River on Wednesday, June 14.

The band was joined by special guests Aficionado and Another Michael.

Rockin’ on the River is a free concert sponsored by the Troy Downtown Business Improvement District and runs every Wednesday through Aug. 9.

