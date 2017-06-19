Colonie bike patrol arrests man for possession of loaded handgun

COLONIE – Three officers on bike patrol saw a man smoking marijuana and found him in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun.

According to police, officers John Rockwell, Robert Lemerise and James Splonskowski spotted 32-year-old Derrell Carter sitting alone in his 2010 Nissan Altima on Osborne Road near Central Avenue on Sunday, June 18.

He appeared to be smoking marijuana, and that suspicion was confirmed when the officers approached the vehicle.

Carter, of Albany, told the officers there was more marijuana in the vehicle and while searching officers found the loaded handgun and more than 95 grams of pot.

Carter was sent to the Albany County jail pending arraignment on the charges of criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and the misdemeanor of criminal possession of marijuana.

