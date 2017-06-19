Two arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent payroll check at Glenmont CapCom

Photo: Thomas Heffernan, Sr.

BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Police Department is currently investigating suspicious activity that occurred at the Capital Communication Federal Credit Union on Bender lane in Glenmont this afternoon.

At 1:13 p.m., the Bethlehem Police Department received a call from bank employees reporting that two subjects had entered the bank and attempted to cash a forged payroll check. Employees were able to stall the subjects until police arrived. Upon police arrival, the incident was investigated and it was determined that the check was fraudulent.

Kayla N. Drayton, 21, of Albany, was arrested and charged with felony criminal possession of a forged instrument and misdemeanor counts of attempted grand larceny in the fourth degree and conspiracy in the fifth degree.

Jah-Sief N. Tucker, 20, of Albany, was charged with conspiracy in the fifth degree, a misdemeanor.

Both subjects were arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility. A return court date has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 18, at 4 p.m.

Bethlehem Police continue to work with Colonie and East Greenbush Police Departments who are investigating similar incidents. Anyone with additional information on this activity is asked to contact the Bethlehem Police Department at (518) 439- 9973.

