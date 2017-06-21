 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Collision in Colonie leaves 79-year-old in critical condition

Jun 21, 2017 Crime, News

Collision in Colonie leaves 79-year-old in critical condition

COLONIE – A head-on collision on Watervliet Shaker road left a 79-year-old man in critical condition.

According to police, at 9:33 a.m. a 2015 Nissan operated by the man was traveling west and collided with a 2015 Lexus traveling east.

The force of the crash caused the Nissan to crash into a light pole and trapped the man inside. He was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with what are considered life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, a 55-year-old woman from Latham, was taken to Albany Med with non-life threatening injuries.

The names of the drivers not being released until the next of kin is notified.

Police have not issued any tickets but the incident is still under investigation.

 

 

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

The Spinney at Pond View

6 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Enjoy the summer weather that has finally arrived by sharing cocktails and appetizers with your friends and neighbors on the Clubhouse patio next Friday, June 23th from 5PM - 7PM! ... See MoreSee Less

Enjoy the summer weather that has finally arrived by sharing cocktails and appetizers with your friends and neighbors on the Clubhouse patio next Friday, June 23th from 5PM - 7PM!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

It has been changed to next Friday June 23

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

While everyone else was outside running or walking the OK5k this past Saturday in Kinderhook, Tucker was inside getting his share of treats from the staff! Good boy! ... See MoreSee Less

While everyone else was outside running or walking the OK5k this past Saturday in Kinderhook, Tucker was inside getting his share of treats from the staff! Good boy!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 12
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

love that bank

Kinderhook Bank added 4 new photos — with Matt Wiseman.

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Congratulations to Matt Wiseman, AVP & Branch Manager of our East Greenbush branch for graduating from the Capital Region Chamber Tech Valley Leadership program last week. The class was recognized for their work, skill development, and Ronald McDonald House renovation project on Friday, June 9th at the Desmond Hotel. Lots of hard work and dedication by all! ... See MoreSee Less

Congratulations to Matt Wiseman, AVP & Branch Manager of our East Greenbush branch for graduating from the Capital Region Chamber Tech Valley Leadership program last week. The class was recognized for their work, skill development, and Ronald McDonald House renovation project on Friday, June 9th at the Desmond Hotel. Lots of hard work and dedication by all!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 24
  • Shares: 4
  • Comments: 6

Comment on Facebook

Congrats Matt!!

Way to go Matt!

Awesome! Congrats Matt!

Congratulations Matt What a great accomplishment!

Way to go matt!!! Congrats!

Nice job Matt. Congrats.

+ View previous comments

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

1 week ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

This week we are so excited for our תּוּת שָֹדֶה (Strawberry) Festival. Look at these beautiful chocolate dipped strawberries that our residents made with Chef Paul. ... See MoreSee Less

This week we are so excited for our תּוּת שָֹדֶה (Strawberry) Festival. Look at these beautiful chocolate dipped strawberries that our residents made with Chef Paul.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank added 9 new photos.

2 weeks ago

Kinderhook Bank

OK5k! ... See MoreSee Less

OK5k!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 12
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU