Collision in Colonie leaves 79-year-old in critical condition

Jun 21, 2017
COLONIE – A head-on collision on Watervliet Shaker road left a 79-year-old man in critical condition.
According to police, at 9:33 a.m. a 2015 Nissan operated by the man was traveling west and collided with a 2015 Lexus traveling east.
The force of the crash caused the Nissan to crash into a light pole and trapped the man inside. He was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with what are considered life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Lexus, a 55-year-old woman from Latham, was taken to Albany Med with non-life threatening injuries.
The names of the drivers not being released until the next of kin is notified.
Police have not issued any tickets but the incident is still under investigation.
Kinderhook Bank shared Albany Business Review's post.
3 hours ago
6 hours ago
Kinderhook Bank’s merger application with Patriot Federal Bank has been approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. For details visit our Investor Relations page at www.snl.com/IRWebLinkX/news.aspx?iid=1032886 ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
Check out the latest Albany Business Review article on Kinderhook Bank’s purchase of our new branch location in Delmar! www.bizjournals.com/albany/news/2017/06/16/why-these-banks-did-or-didnt-want-to-buy-former.html ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank, Pioneer Bank, CAP COM Federal Credit Union execs on why they moved into old KeyBank branches - Albany Business ReviewAt least nine of the 30 branches that KeyBank put on the market have been sold or leased to other banks or credit unions.
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Historical Society's post.
2 days ago
Columbia County Historical Society~ A Slide Show And Conversation by Peter Jung ~ Co-Hosted by Historic Hudson and the Columbia County HIstorical Society: "The Hudson River School (1825-1875)" ABOUT THE SPEAKER: ...
5 days ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a major sponsor of Chatham Summerfest again this year! Mark your calendar for Saturday, July 8th! Visit visitchathamny.com/chatham-summerfest/ for more details. ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
Enjoy the summer weather that has finally arrived by sharing cocktails and appetizers with your friends and neighbors on the Clubhouse patio next Friday, June 23th from 5PM - 7PM! ... See MoreSee Less
It has been changed to next Friday June 23
1 week ago
While everyone else was outside running or walking the OK5k this past Saturday in Kinderhook, Tucker was inside getting his share of treats from the staff! Good boy! ... See MoreSee Less
love that bank
Kinderhook Bank added 4 new photos — with Matt Wiseman.
1 week ago
Congratulations to Matt Wiseman, AVP & Branch Manager of our East Greenbush branch for graduating from the Capital Region Chamber Tech Valley Leadership program last week. The class was recognized for their work, skill development, and Ronald McDonald House renovation project on Friday, June 9th at the Desmond Hotel. Lots of hard work and dedication by all! ... See MoreSee Less
Congrats Matt!!
Way to go Matt!
Awesome! Congrats Matt!
Congratulations Matt What a great accomplishment!
Way to go matt!!! Congrats!
Nice job Matt. Congrats.
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community
1 week ago
This week we are so excited for our תּוּת שָֹדֶה (Strawberry) Festival. Look at these beautiful chocolate dipped strawberries that our residents made with Chef Paul. ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank added 9 new photos.
2 weeks ago
