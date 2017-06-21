Collision in Colonie leaves 79-year-old in critical condition

COLONIE – A head-on collision on Watervliet Shaker road left a 79-year-old man in critical condition.

According to police, at 9:33 a.m. a 2015 Nissan operated by the man was traveling west and collided with a 2015 Lexus traveling east.

The force of the crash caused the Nissan to crash into a light pole and trapped the man inside. He was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with what are considered life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, a 55-year-old woman from Latham, was taken to Albany Med with non-life threatening injuries.

The names of the drivers not being released until the next of kin is notified.

Police have not issued any tickets but the incident is still under investigation.

