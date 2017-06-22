Colonie police identify crash victims

Colonie police identified the victims in a Watervliet-Shaker Road accident.

COLONIE – A head-on collision on Watervliet Shaker road left a 79-year-old man in critical condition.

According to police, at 9:33 a.m. a 2015 Nissan operated by Gordon Putnam was traveling west and collided with a 2015 Lexus traveling east.

The force of the crash caused his Nissan to crash into a light pole and trapped the Putnam inside. He was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with what are considered life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, 55-year-old Meribeth Duclos of Latham, was taken to Albany Med with non-life threatening injuries.

Putnam remains in critical condition at Albany Med.

Police have not issued any tickets but the incident is still under investigation.

