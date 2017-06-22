 

SPOTTED: Skeeter Creek at Rockin’ on the River

Jun 22, 2017 Galleries, News

SPOTTED: Skeeter Creek at Rockin' on the River

TROY – Skeeter Creek rocked downtown Troy on Wednesday, June 21.

The country-rock band was joined at Rockin’ on the River by Anthony Fallacaro.

 

Rockin’ on the River is a free concert sponsored by the Troy Downtown Business Improvement District and runs every Wednesday at 5 p.m. through Aug. 9.

Next Wednesday, June 28, will feature Alex Torres with special guest Heard.

Click on one photo to view a full size version of the rest.

Albany man charged with felony child pornography

