SPOTTED: Naughty By Nature takes Alive At Five, June 22, 2017

Jun 23, 2017 Michael Hallisey Galleries, Music, News, The Spot
SPOTTED: Alive at Five, June 22, 2017
ALBANY — Hip Hop fans were sent back to the “Naughty Nineties” as Naughty By Nature played before a big crowd at Jennings Landing for Alive at Five on Thursday, June 22.
DJ Trumastr and Paul Nice warned up the crowd by spinning records of old school hip hop, before Dirty Moses took the stage for a few rhymes. The three later excused themselves to make way for Naughty By Nature.
The Grammy Award-winning trio, best known “Hip Hop Hooray,” “Uptown Anthem,” and “O.P.P.”, celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2016. DJ Kay Gee, Vin Rock and Treach got the crowd up early with “O.P.P.” The hit single peaked at #6 on the Billboard Top 100 in 1991. However, The Source magazine has since named it among the Top 100 hip hop singles of all time. Spin Magazine named the track as the 20th best single of the 1990s. The trio paid homage to other rap artists of their day, including Biz Markie and the late Tupac Shakur.
Here are some images captured from the night by Michael Hallisey.
Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.
