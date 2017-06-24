SPOTTED: Bethlehem Central Graduation 2017

ALBANY – Nearly 400 Bethlehem Central seniors crossed the threshold to the next stage of their lives as the district graduated its Class of 2017 at the SEFCU Arena at the New York state University at Albany.

Interim High School Principal Michael Klugman took inspiration from baseball great Derek Jeter, addressing his seniors as he would his own 18-year-old self during the ceremonial introduction. He urged the class of 384 graduates to see beyond the faults of others to embrace their gifts, that one is not defined by good grades and test scores alone, and that goals can be achieved through hard work and perseverance.

Senior Daniel Goldberg asked his classmates to embrace their imperfections. In an elegant senior address, Goldberg shared a candid recollection of his school days spent reading to avoid the awkwardness of interacting with people. Each of the student speeches presented by Goldberg, Katherine Iwanowicz and Alexandra Stinson showcased a gifted graduating class who exhibits an awareness beyond their years.

Here are images captured from the commencement ceremony. (Photos by Michael Hallisey / Spotlight News)

