 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

SPOTTED: Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Class of 2017 graduation

Jun 24, 2017 News

COEYMANS — 128 teens, many of whom were sporting creatively decorated mortarboards, traversed the stage at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center on the morning of Saturday, June 24, and officially became the 61st class to graduate from Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Senior High School.

The school band played Pomp and Circumstance and all recited the Pledge of Allegiance before RCS Superintendent Robert Libby and Assistant Superintendent Brian Bailey welcomed family and friends. Then Principal Tom DiAcetis good-naturedly teased a few of the outgoing students about some of their more embarrassing moments of the last four years. He utilized a “This is Your Life” format and had the students guess who told the pre-recorded stories, as well as who they were about.

Graduating seniors who belonged to the high school jazz ensemble performed a number of pieces, including a cover of the Fun song Some Nights, and both the valedictorian and salutatorian addressed their classmates before the diplomas were presented.

The ceremony ended with a slideshow of class memories and the RCS Alma Mater before the the new alumni, diplomas in hand, proceeded from the floor to find proud family members and loved ones.

(Photos: Ali Hibbs / Spotlight News)

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's photo.

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

We are thrilled to welcome back Kinderhook Bank as our Community Outreach Sponsor for the 2017-2018 season! We are so thankful to have this amazing support for our programs.
Stay tuned for our outreach and education announcements this season... you will NOT want to miss these opportunities! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Stop by the Village Square in Kinderhook tonight for Food Truck Village night! Rain or shine from 5pm-9pm with great food and beverages, and live music! ... See MoreSee Less

Stop by the Village Square in Kinderhook tonight for Food Truck Village night! Rain or shine from 5pm-9pm with great food and beverages, and live music!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View

1 week ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Enjoy the summer weather that has finally arrived by sharing cocktails and appetizers with your friends and neighbors on the Clubhouse patio next Friday, June 23th from 5PM - 7PM! ... See MoreSee Less

Enjoy the summer weather that has finally arrived by sharing cocktails and appetizers with your friends and neighbors on the Clubhouse patio next Friday, June 23th from 5PM - 7PM!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

It has been changed to next Friday June 23

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

While everyone else was outside running or walking the OK5k this past Saturday in Kinderhook, Tucker was inside getting his share of treats from the staff! Good boy! ... See MoreSee Less

While everyone else was outside running or walking the OK5k this past Saturday in Kinderhook, Tucker was inside getting his share of treats from the staff! Good boy!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 12
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

love that bank

View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU