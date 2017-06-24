SPOTTED: Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Class of 2017 graduation

COEYMANS — 128 teens, many of whom were sporting creatively decorated mortarboards, traversed the stage at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center on the morning of Saturday, June 24, and officially became the 61st class to graduate from Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Senior High School.

The school band played Pomp and Circumstance and all recited the Pledge of Allegiance before RCS Superintendent Robert Libby and Assistant Superintendent Brian Bailey welcomed family and friends. Then Principal Tom DiAcetis good-naturedly teased a few of the outgoing students about some of their more embarrassing moments of the last four years. He utilized a “This is Your Life” format and had the students guess who told the pre-recorded stories, as well as who they were about.

Graduating seniors who belonged to the high school jazz ensemble performed a number of pieces, including a cover of the Fun song Some Nights, and both the valedictorian and salutatorian addressed their classmates before the diplomas were presented.

The ceremony ended with a slideshow of class memories and the RCS Alma Mater before the the new alumni, diplomas in hand, proceeded from the floor to find proud family members and loved ones.

