SPOTTED: The Voorheesville Class of ’17 graduation

VOORHEESVILLE – The Clayton A. Bouton High School Class of ’17 received their diplomas on Friday, June 23.

During his address to the 94 graduates, science teacher Kenneth Young gave eight ways the students can take care of themselves – including getting enough sleep – because, he said, if they don’t take care of themselves they aren’t any good to anyone else.

He capped off his speech by singing a song to the graduates, while playing his acoustic guitar, before speeding off to Bethlehem to catch the graduation of his own daughter.

The Class of ’17 valedictorian is Abigail Goldfarb, who is headed to Brown University, and the salutatorian is Madison Canfora, who is headed to Duke University.

