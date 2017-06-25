 

SPOTTED: The Guilderland Class of ’17 graduation

Jun 25, 2017

SPOTTED: Guilderland Central graduation, June 24, 2017

ALBANY – University of Albany’s color scheme was changed to red and white as Guilderland High School graduated its Class of 2017 on Saturday, June 24 at the SEFCU Arena.

Guilderland Superintendent Marie Wiles warned her students of a world bombard by fake news and lies. She urged them to seek out and embrace the truth before sending them on to the next chapter of their lives, quoting poet John Keats, “Beauty is truth, truth beauty – that is all ye know on earth, and all ye need to know.”

Below are images captured from Saturday’s graduation ceremony. (Photos by Michael Hallisey / Spotlight News)

 

Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.

