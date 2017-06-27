SPOTTED: The 37th Old Songs Folk Festival of Traditional Music and Dance

Jun 27, 2017 Jim Franco Entertainment, Music, News, The Spot
ALTAMONT – From Friday, June 23, through Sunday, June 25, hundreds of music lovers took a step back in time for the annual Old Songs Folk Festival of Traditional Music and Dance at the fairgrounds.
There was dancing, and workshops and crafters and, of course, music, lots and lots of music. On various stages, in numerous buildings and on the famous “Street Corner.” And campers and visitors started countless impromptu jam sessions around.
If there is a common theme it was everyone was using string or wind instruments or vocal cords.
For three days, it was as if Bob Dylan never picked up an electric guitar.
Click on a photo below to view a full size version of the rest.
