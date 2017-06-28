BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Evenings on the Green

Bethlehem library kicked off Summer Reading with a balloon extravaganza Wednesday, July 21. (Courtesty of Bethlehem Public Library)

Get ready for some toe-tapping fun when our annual summer concert series, Evenings on the Green, kicks off Wednesday, July 5, with a performance by Casey and Spain, a multi-instrumentalist duo playing American and roots music, originals and covers, with an emphasis on high-energy, good-time tunes.

The rest of the series features family-friendly performances by The Jazz Connection, Skip Parsons, Dyer Switch, Three Quarter North, and Rusticator, which will include an ice cream social hosted by the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The library’s casual outdoor concert series has been entertaining audiences for more than four decades. Concert-goers can bring a blanket or lawn chair, pick a spot on the Green, then sit back, relax and enjoy. Evenings on the Green concerts are always free, appropriate for all ages, and they take place every Wednesday July 5-Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. Concerts will move indoors if it rains.

I Forgot Day

Did you neglect to wish a special someone Happy Birthday back in January? Did you mean to give your best friend a Valentine’s Day card but forgot? No worries! I Forgot Day at the library lets kids make good on all those missed milestones by decorating cards and other goodies for family and friends. Kids and families are invited to join us Monday, July 3, from 10-11 a.m. Don’t forget!

Holiday hours

The library will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. The library is also closed Sundays in July and August, beginning July 2. You can access the library catalog and other library services online anytime at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Sign up to Build a Better World

Summer Reading sign-up is in full swing, and readers of all ages are invited to Build a Better World. Reporting for prizes begins July 3. Sign up online at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org or in person, and check out upcoming programs on our website or in the latest version of the Footnotes newsletter. Preschoolers can join our brand-new Rubber Ducky club to get started on early literacy activities for the summer and beyond!

Tee time at the library

Don’t’ forget to mark your calendars for the return of Mini-Golf at the Library Sunday, July 9, from 1-5 p.m. This program is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Other events

All events are free and take place at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Friday, June 30

Coffee & Cinema

Watch “The Eagle Huntress” (Sony Pictures, G, 87 min.), the story about a young girl who is the first in many generations to become an eagle hunter, 10 a.m.

Summer Cinema:

Finding Dory

Watch the blockbuster sequel to “Finding Nemo” (PG, 97 minutes), 2:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or pillow; we’ll bring the popcorn! For kids and families.

Story Walk at the Park

Meet at Elm Avenue Park to hear some stories and take a walk to exercise your mind and body, 10 a.m. Gather under the trees at the head of the Fit Trail and wear appropriate footwear. For kids and families.

Wednesday, July 5

Stories Out and About

At the following Play Factory location: Glenmont Elementary School, 9:30-10 a.m. Stories are geared to school-age audiences.

— Kristen Roberts

