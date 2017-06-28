 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

SPOTTED: Made in the Shade at The Egg, Wednesday, June 28

Jun 28, 2017 Galleries, News, The Spot

SPOTTED: Made in the Shade at The Egg, Wednesday, June 28

SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28

ALBANY — Wednesday’s lunch crowd at the Empire State Plaza got a taste of Jamaica infused with a Motown sound.

The Big Takeover continued the weekly Made in the Shade at The Egg concert series with a set played during a breezy summer afternoon, Wednesday, June 28. The sextet provided an upbeat vibe for those venturing outside for their lunch breaks, or enjoying what was for many school children, the first week of summer vacation.

Here are a few images captured from the day. Click on a picture for a larger image, and cycle through for a slide show. (Photos taken by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518.)

SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28
SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28

Comment on this Story

Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

8 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to our new FB fans this week...we really like you too! :) ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

This cutie stopped by our downtown Albany branch to visit last week with our friends from Albany Distilling. Needless to say he got a few doggie treats! ... See MoreSee Less

This cutie stopped by our downtown Albany branch to visit last week with our friends from Albany Distilling. Needless to say he got a few doggie treats!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Kinderhook Bank OK5k's album.

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's photo.

6 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

We are thrilled to welcome back Kinderhook Bank as our Community Outreach Sponsor for the 2017-2018 season! We are so thankful to have this amazing support for our programs.
Stay tuned for our outreach and education announcements this season... you will NOT want to miss these opportunities! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

6 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Stop by the Village Square in Kinderhook tonight for Food Truck Village night! Rain or shine from 5pm-9pm with great food and beverages, and live music! ... See MoreSee Less

Stop by the Village Square in Kinderhook tonight for Food Truck Village night! Rain or shine from 5pm-9pm with great food and beverages, and live music!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU