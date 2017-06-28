SPOTTED: Made in the Shade, Wednesday, June 28

SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28

ALBANY — Wednesday’s lunch crowd at the Empire State Plaza got a taste of Jamaica infused with a Motown sound.

The Big Takeover continued the weekly Made in the Shade at The Egg concert series with a set played during a breezy summer afternoon, Wednesday, June 28. The sextet provided an upbeat vibe for those venturing outside for their lunch breaks, or enjoying what was for many school children, the first week of summer vacation.

Here are a few images captured from the day. Click on a picture for a larger image, and cycle through for a slide show. (Photos taken by Michael Hallisey / TheSpot518.)

SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28 SPOTTED: The Big Takeover, Made in the Shade at The Egg on Wednesday, June 28

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story

Michael Hallisey Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.