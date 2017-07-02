SPOTTED: Zack Clayton and Dynasty Wrestling roll into the Bethlehem Y

Jul 02, 2017 Jim Franco Community, Galleries, News
BETHLEHEM – Zack Clayton, the hometown boy, upset Tyler Vincent, in a cage match on Saturday, July 1, to win the Dynasty Championship belt.
The two were the feature match, or it could have been the draw of the cage, at the Bethlehem YMCA that drew nearly 500 people.
Other wrestlers in the Dynasty lineup included Andrew Anderson, Kenny Roberts, Furio Falcone, Bull Hightower, Big Jim Anderson, James Drake and Tracer X. Kacee Carlisle and Allison Jade also squared off in the female match.
Special guest in front of the standing room only crowd on the Y’s ice rink was Gregg “The Hammer’ Valentine.
The wrestlers wooed the crowd with flying leaps off the ropes onto the adversary, throwing opponents out of the ring and into the turnbuckles and, in the case of Clayton’s win over Vincent, handcuffed rivals to the metal cage before pummeling him with punches.
All of it done with a theatric flare and more than the occasional interaction with the rambunctious fans.
Clayton, the muscular young man who graduated from Bethlehem, was the odds on fan favorite over Vincent. It’s unclear if there will be a rematch when the troupe travels to Rome, NY, on July 29.
