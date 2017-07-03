 

Woman injured by falling rock at Thacher Park

Jul 03, 2017 Crime, New Scotland, News, Towns

NEW SCOTLAND – The call came in around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 2 — a woman on the Indian Ladder Trail in Thacher Park had reportedly been injured by falling rocks.

Preliminary reports indicate that a piece of the rock ledge broke away striking the woman in the head. The extent of her injuries is currently unknown, and she may have broken an ankle as well.  She was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital. The woman was around 55-60 years of age.

The New Salem Fire Department was assisted by departments from Berne and East Berne, as well as Albany County paramedics, New York State Police, and New York State Park Police. The Park Police are handling the investigation.

The Indian Ladder Trail was immediately closed, and will remain closed until it can be deemed safe to reopen.

Photos and report by Tom Heffernen Sr.

 

