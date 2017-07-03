Woman injured by falling rock at Thacher Park

Jul 03, 2017 Spotlight News Crime, New Scotland, News, Towns
NEW SCOTLAND – The call came in around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 2 — a woman on the Indian Ladder Trail in Thacher Park had reportedly been injured by falling rocks.
Preliminary reports indicate that a piece of the rock ledge broke away striking the woman in the head. The extent of her injuries is currently unknown, and she may have broken an ankle as well. She was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital. The woman was around 55-60 years of age.
The New Salem Fire Department was assisted by departments from Berne and East Berne, as well as Albany County paramedics, New York State Police, and New York State Park Police. The Park Police are handling the investigation.
The Indian Ladder Trail was immediately closed, and will remain closed until it can be deemed safe to reopen.
Photos and report by Tom Heffernen Sr.
Jun 08, 2017 0
May 09, 2017 0
Apr 25, 2017 0
Mar 10, 2017 0
Jul 03, 2017 0
Jul 02, 2017 0
Jun 30, 2017 0
Jun 30, 2017 0
8 hours ago
Our Leasing Office will be closed Tuesday, July 4th in honor of Independence Day. We will reopen for normal hours of operation on Wednesday, July 5th (8AM - 4PM). Have a safe and happy holiday! ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
Our Model Cottage will be closed Monday, July 3rd & Tuesday, July 4th in honor of Independence Day. We will reopen for normal hours of operation on Wednesday, July 5th (12PM - 4PM). Have a safe and happy holiday! ... See MoreSee Less
All Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th to celebrate Independence Day! ... See MoreSee Less
Make Your Move to Kinderhook Bank and get $250!* Take advantage of this special offer which ends July 1st and open a new eFreedom or Freedom checking account today! For details click here. www.nubk.com/specials.htm ... See MoreSee Less
5 days ago
Shout out to our new FB fans this week...we really like you too! :) ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to once again, sponsor the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Community Outreach programs for the 2017-2018 Season! For more information on upcoming events go to www.troymusichall.org ... See MoreSee Less
We are so appreciative of your support! Thanks for being a terrific partner and champion of the arts, and of education!
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Fair's post.
6 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
7 days ago
This cutie stopped by our downtown Albany branch to visit last week with our friends from Albany Distilling. Needless to say he got a few doggie treats! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Kinderhook Bank OK5k's album.
1 week ago
... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Leadership Tech Valley's post.
1 week ago
... See MoreSee Less