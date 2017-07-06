 

9W closed as firefighters tackle Howard Johnson fire

Jul 06, 2017 Albany County

9W closed as firefighters tackle Howard Johnson fire

ALBANY — The main thoroughfare for many Bethlehem town residents is closed due a fire at a long vacant hotel.

Firefighters are currently fighting a fire at the old Howard Johnson restaurant and hotel on Route 9W.

Residents returning home in rush hour traffic may want to seek an alternative route.

Spotlight News has a reporter on the scene. We will update this story as more information is received.

 

Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.

