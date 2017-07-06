 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

SPOTTED: The British Invasion at Rockin’ on the River

Jul 06, 2017 Galleries, Music, News, The Spot

SPOTTED: The British Invasion at Rockin’ on the River

TROY – The Collar City was invaded by the Brits on Wednesday, June 5.

The British Invasion – playing music by The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd – rocked Riverfront Park when they took the stage along with Great Mutations during the weekly summer concert series.

Rockin’ on the River will continue next Wednesday at 5 p.m. featuring Saintseneca with special guest The Sea The Sea.

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

The Spinney at Van Dyke shared their event.

13 hours ago

The Spinney at Van Dyke

Don't forget about tomorrow's meet & greet wine and cheese event! Stop by the community gazebo to meet our new event coordinator and discuss activities you would like to see this summer! Enjoy wine, cheese, and conversation with your neighbors as well.

Event Coordinator Meet & GreetJul 6, 4:00pmThe Spinney at Van DykeCome to the community Gazebo for wine and cheese! Meet our new event coordinator, Connie Holden, and have a relaxing time. Bring your own wine glass. Best decorated glass wins a prize! ... See MoreSee Less

Event Coordinator Meet & Greet
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Van Dyke added an event.

13 hours ago

The Spinney at Van Dyke

Come to the community Gazebo for wine and cheese! Meet our new event coordinator, Connie Holden, and have a relaxing time. Bring your own wine glass. Best decorated glass wins a prize!

Event Coordinator Meet & GreetJul 6, 4:00pmThe Spinney at Van DykeCome to the community Gazebo for wine and cheese! Meet our new event coordinator, Connie Holden, and have a relaxing time. Bring your own wine glass. Best decorated glass wins a prize! ... See MoreSee Less

Event Coordinator Meet & Greet
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

18 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

Thanks to all our new FB fans that liked us last week – we really like you too!! :) ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Pond View

3 days ago

The Spinney at Pond View

Our Leasing Office will be closed Tuesday, July 4th in honor of Independence Day. We will reopen for normal hours of operation on Wednesday, July 5th (8AM - 4PM). Have a safe and happy holiday! ... See MoreSee Less

Our Leasing Office will be closed Tuesday, July 4th in honor of Independence Day. We will reopen for normal hours of operation on Wednesday, July 5th (8AM - 4PM). Have a safe and happy holiday!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

The Spinney at Van Dyke

4 days ago

The Spinney at Van Dyke

Our Model Cottage will be closed Monday, July 3rd & Tuesday, July 4th in honor of Independence Day. We will reopen for normal hours of operation on Wednesday, July 5th (12PM - 4PM). Have a safe and happy holiday! ... See MoreSee Less

Our Model Cottage will be closed Monday, July 3rd & Tuesday, July 4th in honor of Independence Day. We will reopen for normal hours of operation on Wednesday, July 5th (12PM - 4PM). Have a safe and happy holiday!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

6 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

All Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th to celebrate Independence Day! ... See MoreSee Less

All Kinderhook Bank offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th to celebrate Independence Day!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to our new FB fans this week...we really like you too! :) ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU