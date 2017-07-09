SPOTTED: The Bethlehem Tomboys under 12 softball tournament

BETHLEHEM – The Tomboys hosted an under 12, USA Open Invitational fast pitch softball tournament from July 7 through July 9 at Bethlehem Park.

The Bethlehem Burst beat the Burnt Hills Spartans on Saturday, July 8, and the Guilderland Red Storm had a big lead over the Niskayuna Passion after the first inning before thunder and lightning caused a delay.

The Adirondack Extreme, Brunswick Blitz, The Northeast Hurricanes, Infinity Shock also brought teams to the tournament.

Results will be posted after the tournament wraps up and in our in print edition on Wednesday.

Click on a photo below to view a full size version of the rest.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story