RCS fills key roles

Brian Bailey

RAVENA — Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk School District has a new superintendent.

Effective Saturday, July 1, Dr. Brian Bailey stepped in as RCS superintendent, nearly a month after the school board voted unanimously to name him for the role in June

“I can’t be more excited to have your confidence to allow me to work for the RCS community,” Bailey reportedly said to the board after his appoinment. “The last seven years at RCS, with its challenges and accomplishments, have been very gratifying. I am so excited to see what this district does next.”

Bailey has served the district as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for the past four years, and previously served as its high school principal for three years.

Before coming to RCS, Bailey served as summer school and assistant high school principal in Guilderland and Schalmont. He began his teaching career in 1992 as a general music teacher and choral director at Farnsworth Middle School in the Guilderland School District.

New school principal

A.W. Becker Elementary’s Debra Neubart can remove “interm” from her principal role.

The school board appointed after having served as interim principal since February, following the untimely death of Tricia Carlton.

After graduating from the district, she came back as a substitute teacher during college and was then hired by the district in 1990 as an elementary and middle school teacher. She also held the positions of social studies coordinator, enrichment specialist, curriculum specialist and academic intervention provider, all at RCS.

