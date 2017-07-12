Alive @ 5 moves to alternate location this week

Jul 12, 2017 Spotlight Newsroom Music, News, The Spot
ALBANY — Due to the threat of inclement weather, Alive at Five has been moved to the Corning Preserve Boat Launch for Thursday, July 13, at 5 p.m.
The City of Albany’s Alive at Five concert series continues its 28th season of free live music tomorrow at the Corning Preserve Boat Launch, at Water & Colonie Streets under the 787 overpass.
Funkadelic music fans will cross downtown Albany traffic for this week’s Alive at Five performance featuring The Funky Meters and local favorite Wurliday on Thursday, July 20, at 5 p.m.
Formed during an informal jam during the 1989 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Art Neville, George Porter Jr and Russel Batiste Jr founded what would be the core of The Funky Meters. The history of this native New Orleans band dates back to 1967, when keyboardist Art Neville recruited George Porter, Jr., Joseph (Zigaboo) Modeliste and Leo Nocentelli to form The Meters. In their 31-year history, The Meters have grooved their way around the globe. They have toured with such talents as The Rolling Stones, and have been a studio band for such diverse artists as Dr. John, Paul McCartney, Robert Palmer, and Patti Labelle.
Wurliday only just dropped its debut EP, “Bedtime Blazer” with a release party late last month at The Hollow Bar + Kitchen. It’s a soul funk outfit hailing from Albany, and — no promises — you may see Arielle O’Keefe of Girl Blue, as she’s been known to perform with Wurliday, too.
For more information, www.albanyevents.org.
Jun 23, 2017 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jun 09, 2017 0
Aug 05, 2016 0
Jul 12, 2017 0
Jul 12, 2017 0
Jul 12, 2017 0
Jul 12, 2017 0
4 hours ago
Even the threatening skys couldn’t keep the local business community away from the Columbia County Chamber 28th Annual golf event last Friday at Copake Country Club…the sun came out and it was a fun day thanks to all the Chamber staff for making it happen! (L-R: Nathan Winch, Ed Campanella, Josh Cukerstein) ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Pond View shared Our Towne Magazine Rensco's photo.
24 hours ago
You read that right! Limited availability in our newest phase of construction. Come put a reservation down on a cottage before they're all gone!Only 25 more of the new cottages are still available! Plan your tour and find out what maintenance free living at The Spinney at Pond View is all about! ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
We had a new furry friend stop by the Delmar branch last week just hanging out and chillin’…thanks for stopping by Archie! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Lagonia's Restaurant's video.
2 days ago
Lagonia's Restaurant
Here it is!! 🎉 Thanks again to WNYT NewsChannel 13 for featuring Rob on Let's Eat yesterday morning.
For the text version of the recipe, visit bit.ly/2uJCUSI. ... See MoreSee Less
5 days ago
Last night's Event Coordinator Meet & Greet was a huge success! The gazebo will see many more wine and cheese events in it's future. Thank you for all that came out to meet Connie! ... See MoreSee Less
So sorry we missed it. Mike is in the hospital with pneumonia. Hopefully, we can make the next one!!!
When did this happen? How is he doing?
5 days ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a sponsor of the Columbia County Fair coming August 30th through September 4th…check out the details and mark your calendar! www.columbiafair.com/index.php ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke added an event.
6 days ago
Join us Tuesday mornings at the Model Cottage. Bring your current read or favorite author to discuss and recommend.
Book Discussion Club
Cost: $27/person
Take a trip to the Theater Barn to enjoy the musical “Nunsense”. Called inspired madness, this wacky and outrageous musical takes place at a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters that were accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia. The musical is guaranteed to lift your spirits!
Nunsense
Take a trip to the Theater Barn to enjoy the musical “Nunsense”. Called inspired madness, this wacky and outrageous musical takes place at a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters that were accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia. The musical is guaranteed to lift your spirits! ... See MoreSee Less
Cost: $6/person
Enjoy a home cooked pancake breakfast in the Clubhouse!
Pancake Breakfast
Enjoy a home cooked pancake breakfast in the Clubhouse! ... See MoreSee Less
Cost: $4.75/person
Play a friendly game of mini golf with your neighbors and friends.
Mini Golf at FunPlex
Play a friendly game of mini golf with your neighbors and friends. ... See MoreSee Less