100 years ago, the New York National Guard reported for duty to fight in WW I

Jul 13, 2017 Spotlight News Milestones, News
New York National Guard Soldiers assigned to Company G, 1st New York State Infantry gather outside their armory in Oneonta sometime in July, 1917 following their mobilization for duty in World War I. The men not in uniform were new recruits. On July 15, 1917 more than 24,000 New York National Guard Soldiers reported for duty and began the process of heading to Franch to fight the Germans. ( Photo courtesy of New York State Military History Museum)
One hundred years ago this month, 24,000 members of the New York National Guard began reporting for duty for what was then known as the World War.
On July 12, President Woodrow Wilson ordered all 112,000 National Guard soldiers across the country to report for duty as part of the National Army, which was being built to fight the Germans in France.
The U.S. had declared war on Imperial German and Austria-Hungary on April 6, and the time had come to send an Army to France to fight.
The first step was to mobilize the Army’s main reserve, which was the National Guard. Wilson’s order specified National Guard soldiers begin reporting between July 12 and July 25.
New York’s troops, along with those in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska were instructed to report on July 15. The soldiers reported to their respective armories and were preparing to ship out.
Nearly 17,000 New York National Guard Soldiers had been on duty along the Mexican border to prevent incursions from troops of the Revolutionary Gen. Panco Villa during 1916, and some of them just returned to New York in the spring.
Other New York soldiers had been guarding railroad bridges, aqueducts and Erie Canal to prevent German sabotage.
The bulk of New York’s troops were organized as the 6th Division which would be changed to the 27th Division on July 27.
Other New York units were mobilized separately.
The 69th Infantry Regiment would be renamed the 165th Infantry and fight as part of the 42nd Infantry Division, which was made up of National Guard troops from around the country.
The 15th New York Infantry, an African American regiment, would fight on its own under French command and become famous as the 369th Infantry Regiment, the “Harlem Hell Fighters.”
New York’s 1st Aero Company, which had conducted the first long distance American Military aviation flight in 1916, did not go to war as a unit, but its members all served in the new U.S. Army Air Service.
On Aug. 5, all New York National Guard soldiers became members of the U.S. Army. At the end of the month, members of the 27th Division began leaving New York for Camp Wadsworth, in Spartanburg, SC where they would continue training.
More than 400,000 New Yorkers served in the military during World War I, more than any other state.
Information from the New York State Division of Military & Naval Affairs.
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy's post.
Looking to get outside and wanting to explore Bethlehem's nature landscape? Join the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy on Saturday, July 22nd for their 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon! There are hikes for all abilities and all ages!
You can also find more information on the MHLC website: www.mohawkhudson.org.Nature is for everyone to enjoy.
We invite outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to join us on our accessible outings as part of MHLC's 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon on Saturday, July 22!
Call the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy at 518-436-6346 to reserve your spot on one of our accessible hikes on the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail.
At 10 AM on July 22, we'll enjoy a Botany and History Accessible Hike on the Rail Trail. This flat, easy course is on the railroad bed of the original Delaware and Hudson line that brought travelers into Albany. It will be a wheelchair accessible out and back trip and will explore the botany and history of the trail guided by science teacher and Friends of the Rail Trail volunteer, Miles Garfinkel.
Stick around for the 11 AM Fun Ride! Bring your favorite set of wheels and helmet and join your community for a family fun ride where you set your own distance and pace. The fun ride includes coupons for the whole family for free ice cream cones at Stewart's Shops (while supplies last).
We hope to see you there! You can also find more information on our website: www.mohawkhudson.org.
Thanks for sharing! We're especially excited about all of the accessible hikes and bikes on the Rail Trail this year. www.mohawkhudson.org
Even the threatening skys couldn't keep the local business community away from the Columbia County Chamber 28th Annual golf event last Friday at Copake Country Club…the sun came out and it was a fun day thanks to all the Chamber staff for making it happen! (L-R: Nathan Winch, Ed Campanella, Josh Cukerstein)
The Spinney at Pond View shared Our Towne Magazine Rensco's photo.
You read that right! Limited availability in our newest phase of construction. Come put a reservation down on a cottage before they're all gone!Only 25 more of the new cottages are still available! Plan your tour and find out what maintenance free living at The Spinney at Pond View is all about!
We had a new furry friend stop by the Delmar branch last week just hanging out and chillin'…thanks for stopping by Archie!
Kinderhook Bank shared Lagonia's Restaurant's video.
Lagonia's Restaurant
Here it is!! 🎉 Thanks again to WNYT NewsChannel 13 for featuring Rob on Let's Eat yesterday morning.
For the text version of the recipe, visit bit.ly/2uJCUSI.
Last night's Event Coordinator Meet & Greet was a huge success! The gazebo will see many more wine and cheese events in it's future. Thank you for all that came out to meet Connie!
So sorry we missed it. Mike is in the hospital with pneumonia. Hopefully, we can make the next one!!!
When did this happen? How is he doing?
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a sponsor of the Columbia County Fair coming August 30th through September 4th…check out the details and mark your calendar! www.columbiafair.com/index.php
The Spinney at Van Dyke added an event.
Join us Tuesday mornings at the Model Cottage. Bring your current read or favorite author to discuss and recommend.
Book Discussion Club
Cost: $27/person
Take a trip to the Theater Barn to enjoy the musical "Nunsense". Called inspired madness, this wacky and outrageous musical takes place at a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters that were accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia. The musical is guaranteed to lift your spirits!
Nunsense
Take a trip to the Theater Barn to enjoy the musical "Nunsense". Called inspired madness, this wacky and outrageous musical takes place at a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters that were accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia. The musical is guaranteed to lift your spirits!
Cost: $6/person
Enjoy a home cooked pancake breakfast in the Clubhouse!
Pancake Breakfast
Enjoy a home cooked pancake breakfast in the Clubhouse!