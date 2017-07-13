Scores of animals seized from Westerlo home

WESTERLO – A 64-year-old woman faces a host of animal cruelty charges after law enforcement received an anonymous tip on Wednesday, June 12, about horses that appeared to be living in inadequate living conditions with no food and minimal shelter.

On Thursday, June 13, deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, representatives from the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and a veterinarian from OakenCroft executed a search warrant at 646 Route 401 and found 56 dogs, 27 chickens, 16 horses, one llama and 27 goats all living in “deplorable conditions.”

According to Sheriff Craig Apple, Tanja Morse voluntarily turned over 16 dogs to the humane society and the remainder were seized in place by deputies. She also voluntarily turned over to investigators seven horses, the goats and the llama while the remainder are seized in place.

A seizure in place is a court order giving the Sheriff’s Office authority to go on the property to care for and feed the animals for 10 days with an option to extend if necessary.

Morse stands charged with three counts of failure to provide sustenance in violation of the state Agriculture and Markets Law and is slated to appear in Westerlo Town Court on Aug. 9.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story