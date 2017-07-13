Scores of animals seized from Westerlo home

Jul 13, 2017 Jim Franco Albany County, Crime, News, Towns
WESTERLO – A 64-year-old woman faces a host of animal cruelty charges after law enforcement received an anonymous tip on Wednesday, June 12, about horses that appeared to be living in inadequate living conditions with no food and minimal shelter.
On Thursday, June 13, deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, representatives from the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and a veterinarian from OakenCroft executed a search warrant at 646 Route 401 and found 56 dogs, 27 chickens, 16 horses, one llama and 27 goats all living in “deplorable conditions.”
According to Sheriff Craig Apple, Tanja Morse voluntarily turned over 16 dogs to the humane society and the remainder were seized in place by deputies. She also voluntarily turned over to investigators seven horses, the goats and the llama while the remainder are seized in place.
A seizure in place is a court order giving the Sheriff’s Office authority to go on the property to care for and feed the animals for 10 days with an option to extend if necessary.
Morse stands charged with three counts of failure to provide sustenance in violation of the state Agriculture and Markets Law and is slated to appear in Westerlo Town Court on Aug. 9.
Jun 14, 2017 0
Jun 06, 2017 0
May 09, 2017 0
May 05, 2017 0
Jul 13, 2017 0
Jul 13, 2017 0
Jul 12, 2017 0
Jul 12, 2017 0
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy's post.
1 day ago
Looking to get outside and wanting to explore Bethlehem's nature landscape? Join the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy on Saturday, July 22nd for their 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon! There are hikes for all abilities and all ages!
You can also find more information on the MHLC website: www.mohawkhudson.org.Nature is for everyone to enjoy.
We invite outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to join us on our accessible outings as part of MHLC's 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon on Saturday, July 22!
Call the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy at 518-436-6346 to reserve your spot on one of our accessible hikes on the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail.
At 10 AM on July 22, we'll enjoy a Botany and History Accessible Hike on the Rail Trail. This flat, easy course is on the railroad bed of the original Delaware and Hudson line that brought travelers into Albany. It will be a wheelchair accessible out and back trip and will explore the botany and history of the trail guided by science teacher and Friends of the Rail Trail volunteer, Miles Garfinkel.
Stick around for the 11 AM Fun Ride! Bring your favorite set of wheels and helmet and join your community for a family fun ride where you set your own distance and pace. The fun ride includes coupons for the whole family for free ice cream cones at Stewart's Shops (while supplies last).
We hope to see you there! You can also find more information on our website: www.mohawkhudson.org. ... See MoreSee Less
Thanks for sharing! We're especially excited about all of the accessible hikes and bikes on the Rail Trail this year. www.mohawkhudson.org
1 day ago
Even the threatening skys couldn’t keep the local business community away from the Columbia County Chamber 28th Annual golf event last Friday at Copake Country Club…the sun came out and it was a fun day thanks to all the Chamber staff for making it happen! (L-R: Nathan Winch, Ed Campanella, Josh Cukerstein) ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Pond View shared Our Towne Magazine Rensco's photo.
2 days ago
You read that right! Limited availability in our newest phase of construction. Come put a reservation down on a cottage before they're all gone!Only 25 more of the new cottages are still available! Plan your tour and find out what maintenance free living at The Spinney at Pond View is all about! ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
We had a new furry friend stop by the Delmar branch last week just hanging out and chillin’…thanks for stopping by Archie! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Lagonia's Restaurant's video.
3 days ago
Lagonia's Restaurant
Here it is!! 🎉 Thanks again to WNYT NewsChannel 13 for featuring Rob on Let's Eat yesterday morning.
For the text version of the recipe, visit bit.ly/2uJCUSI. ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
Last night's Event Coordinator Meet & Greet was a huge success! The gazebo will see many more wine and cheese events in it's future. Thank you for all that came out to meet Connie! ... See MoreSee Less
So sorry we missed it. Mike is in the hospital with pneumonia. Hopefully, we can make the next one!!!
When did this happen? How is he doing?
6 days ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a sponsor of the Columbia County Fair coming August 30th through September 4th…check out the details and mark your calendar! www.columbiafair.com/index.php ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke added an event.
1 week ago
Join us Tuesday mornings at the Model Cottage. Bring your current read or favorite author to discuss and recommend.
Book Discussion Club
Cost: $27/person
Take a trip to the Theater Barn to enjoy the musical “Nunsense”. Called inspired madness, this wacky and outrageous musical takes place at a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters that were accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia. The musical is guaranteed to lift your spirits!
Nunsense
Take a trip to the Theater Barn to enjoy the musical “Nunsense”. Called inspired madness, this wacky and outrageous musical takes place at a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters that were accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia. The musical is guaranteed to lift your spirits! ... See MoreSee Less
Cost: $6/person
Enjoy a home cooked pancake breakfast in the Clubhouse!
Pancake Breakfast
Enjoy a home cooked pancake breakfast in the Clubhouse! ... See MoreSee Less