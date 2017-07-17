SPOTTED: Dutchmen split home stand before All Star break

Jul 17, 2017 Jim Franco News
COLONIE – The Dutchmen split a two-game home stand over the weekend and are in third place with a 22-13 record headed into the All Star break of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
On Saturday, July 15, the Dutchmen lost to the first place Amsterdam Mohawks (27-8) on a ninth inning RBI double by Dylan Reynolds.
The Dutchmen rallied back from a 4-2 deficit to tie the game at four in the eighth inning off a two-out, RBI single by pinch hitter Adam Elliot, of Louisville, and another pinch hit RBI single by Trace Tyre, Ole Miss.
Teddy Paisley, of Virginia, went five innings for the Dutchmen and Mike Pepio, of East Stroudsburg, and Jeremiah Burke, of Georgetown, went two innings each. The three gave up 12 hits while walking three and striking out six.
Nick Gallo, of Oklahoma State, went two for five at the plate and scored twice to lead the Dutch offense.
On Sunday, July 16, the Dutchmen came back with a win by beating the Saugerties Stallions (15-20) by a final of 6-0.
Four pitchers took the mound for Albany with Sean Boyle, of Dallas Baptist, going four and a third and getting the win.
Tyre went two for two with an RBI and a run scored and Chase Allen, of Limsteone, went two for four with three RBIs and a run scored to lead the Dutch.
The Dutchmen return home after the All Star break on Wednesday July 19 against Amsterdam.
Click on a photo to view a full size version of the rest.
Jul 05, 2017 0
Jun 26, 2017 0
Apr 06, 2017 0
Jul 21, 2016 0
Jul 17, 2017 0
Jul 16, 2017 0
Jul 16, 2017 0
Jul 13, 2017 0
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Spotlight Newspapers's post.
3 days ago
"Retirement and independent-living developments have been popping up throughout the Capital District in the past few years, helping the “55 and better” community stay in the area they know and love. With all the options out there, it is important to know that there is a version of active, adult living that can only be found at one property: The Spinney Van Dyke."
Read more about The Spinney's unique take on "55 and better living" by clicking here: www.spotlightnews.com/news/business/2017/07/14/retire-from-homeownership-woes-at-the-spinney/ ... See MoreSee Less
3 days ago
Every day we try to give back to not for profits and community groups to say Thank You for their support and dedication to our communities. A big shout out this week to the Albany Cougars, Ronald McDonald House, Valatie Rescue Squad, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Columbia & Greene Counties, Women’s Employment Resource Center, Palace Theatre, Catholic Charities, Austerlitz Historical Society, Town of Greenport and Town of Stuyvesant! www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy's post.
5 days ago
Looking to get outside and wanting to explore Bethlehem's nature landscape? Join the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy on Saturday, July 22nd for their 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon! There are hikes for all abilities and all ages!
You can also find more information on the MHLC website: www.mohawkhudson.org.Nature is for everyone to enjoy.
We invite outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to join us on our accessible outings as part of MHLC's 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon on Saturday, July 22!
Call the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy at 518-436-6346 to reserve your spot on one of our accessible hikes on the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail.
At 10 AM on July 22, we'll enjoy a Botany and History Accessible Hike on the Rail Trail. This flat, easy course is on the railroad bed of the original Delaware and Hudson line that brought travelers into Albany. It will be a wheelchair accessible out and back trip and will explore the botany and history of the trail guided by science teacher and Friends of the Rail Trail volunteer, Miles Garfinkel.
Stick around for the 11 AM Fun Ride! Bring your favorite set of wheels and helmet and join your community for a family fun ride where you set your own distance and pace. The fun ride includes coupons for the whole family for free ice cream cones at Stewart's Shops (while supplies last).
We hope to see you there! You can also find more information on our website: www.mohawkhudson.org. ... See MoreSee Less
Thanks for sharing! We're especially excited about all of the accessible hikes and bikes on the Rail Trail this year. www.mohawkhudson.org
5 days ago
Even the threatening skys couldn’t keep the local business community away from the Columbia County Chamber 28th Annual golf event last Friday at Copake Country Club…the sun came out and it was a fun day thanks to all the Chamber staff for making it happen! (L-R: Nathan Winch, Ed Campanella, Mike Fiacco, & Josh Cukerstein (taking the picture!) ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Pond View shared Our Towne Magazine Rensco's photo.
6 days ago
You read that right! Limited availability in our newest phase of construction. Come put a reservation down on a cottage before they're all gone!Only 25 more of the new cottages are still available! Plan your tour and find out what maintenance free living at The Spinney at Pond View is all about! ... See MoreSee Less
6 days ago
We had a new furry friend stop by the Delmar branch last week just hanging out and chillin’…thanks for stopping by Archie! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Lagonia's Restaurant's video.
7 days ago
Lagonia's Restaurant
Here it is!! 🎉 Thanks again to WNYT NewsChannel 13 for featuring Rob on Let's Eat yesterday morning.
For the text version of the recipe, visit bit.ly/2uJCUSI. ... See MoreSee Less
1 week ago
Last night's Event Coordinator Meet & Greet was a huge success! The gazebo will see many more wine and cheese events in it's future. Thank you for all that came out to meet Connie! ... See MoreSee Less
So sorry we missed it. Mike is in the hospital with pneumonia. Hopefully, we can make the next one!!!
When did this happen? How is he doing?
1 week ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a sponsor of the Columbia County Fair coming August 30th through September 4th…check out the details and mark your calendar! www.columbiafair.com/index.php ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke added an event.
2 weeks ago
Join us Tuesday mornings at the Model Cottage. Bring your current read or favorite author to discuss and recommend.
Book Discussion Club