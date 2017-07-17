SPOTTED: Dutchmen split home stand before All Star break

COLONIE – The Dutchmen split a two-game home stand over the weekend and are in third place with a 22-13 record headed into the All Star break of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

On Saturday, July 15, the Dutchmen lost to the first place Amsterdam Mohawks (27-8) on a ninth inning RBI double by Dylan Reynolds.

The Dutchmen rallied back from a 4-2 deficit to tie the game at four in the eighth inning off a two-out, RBI single by pinch hitter Adam Elliot, of Louisville, and another pinch hit RBI single by Trace Tyre, Ole Miss.

Teddy Paisley, of Virginia, went five innings for the Dutchmen and Mike Pepio, of East Stroudsburg, and Jeremiah Burke, of Georgetown, went two innings each. The three gave up 12 hits while walking three and striking out six.

Nick Gallo, of Oklahoma State, went two for five at the plate and scored twice to lead the Dutch offense.

On Sunday, July 16, the Dutchmen came back with a win by beating the Saugerties Stallions (15-20) by a final of 6-0.

Four pitchers took the mound for Albany with Sean Boyle, of Dallas Baptist, going four and a third and getting the win.

Tyre went two for two with an RBI and a run scored and Chase Allen, of Limsteone, went two for four with three RBIs and a run scored to lead the Dutch.

The Dutchmen return home after the All Star break on Wednesday July 19 against Amsterdam.

Click on a photo to view a full size version of the rest.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story