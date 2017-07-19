AMC Jewelry and Decor is finding success in Troy and beyond

Jul 19, 2017 Michael Hallisey Business, Culture, News, The Spot
Ashley Cooper and David Agrusti. (Photo by Michael Hallisey/TheSpot518)
TROY — Ashley Cooper and Carmen Agrusti are the most visible faces around these parts.
The 27-year-old proprietors of AMC Jewelry and Decor are regulars at Troy’s Flea, Albany’s Alive at Five, and nearly every outdoor festival selling their custom-crafted jewelry and art. They are constantly on the go. Pitching the tent, setting up displays, selling to the people who stop by. Then, they break it down and go on to the next.
Neither has gone to school for business, but both have shown enough savvy and hard work to succeed. Cooper is the yin to Agrusti’s yang. She is the artist. He has the business mind. The business venture started three years ago, shortly after the two started dating.
“She’s been artsy her whole life,” said Agrusti. “She’s been into different crafts and different types of art. Paints. Photography. Anything creative.”
Cooper said it’s something she picked up from her mother.
“My mom’s super creative,” she said. “Every week, she comes up with a new hobby. Stained glass. Reclaimed artwork, candles — I’ve always gotten that from her. Rather than buying it —she would never buy anything— she’d go out and make it.
Cooper started making jewelry as a means of grabbing enough cash to make it to the next music festival. “When I was a teenager, I’d go from music festival to music festival, I’d make [jewelry], sell it, and go to the next one,” she said. Hemp braids and decorative glass beads that she could make at home, bring with her, and sell on the go. She said she enjoyed the process. But, through the years, she pushed it to the side and started to bartend. One day, she found a box full of them under her bed. Agrusti simply asked, why don’t you pick it up again? “I started doing it more, and he turned it into a business,” she said, with a smile.
AMC Jewelry and Decor started with a website. But, the hard work was only just about to begin. Starting a website is simple enough today. According to an article published by TekEye, a technology web magazine, there are more than 100 million website active on the internet. Making your website stand out enough to bring in customers, is the hard part.
Agrusti is not one to shy away from work, or an idea, no matter the obstacle. He’s been working since he was 16. One of his first business ventures was
running a kiosk in the mall, something he describes as a “Spencer’s on wheels.” He laughs now because, the first problem was having to compete against the Spencers Gifts already in the mall. But, he observes, learns and moves on.
Website business was generated from two fronts. First, there was the face-to-face interaction. Naturally, the first stand they set up was at a concert outside of Albany’s Washington Avenue Armory in 2014. The moment is captured on their Facebook page. It would be the first of many stops that take them throughout the Capital District, from Troy, Schenectady, Saratoga, and to as far as West Stockbridge. Next front, was social media, where Cooper picks up her Nikon DSLR and snaps photos of the product and displays them on Instagram. The image-centric medium serves as a perfect conduit to flow customers to the website. Sometimes the jewelry is shown alone on a display worthy of a big box catalog store. Other posts include testimonials, with pictures of customers wearing their favorite AMC Jewelry piece, with a watermark splashed across the picture to advertise the business. And, then there’s professional looking video announcing where their next stand will be — like a good neighbor, showing off the scope of both the event, and their own display. In three years, their Instagram account has garnered nearly 11,000 followers. And, this past winter, AMC Jewelry established a storefront on Troy’s Second Street, a shared space with another business that reclaims wood from refurbished properties in the Collar City.
The two are workaholics. As often as they are setting up stands at outdoor markets, there is the occasional weekend that they set aside for themselves, and the promise that neither one will speak of work. A peaceful drive to the Berkshires helps reset the mind. But, Cooper said, they both break each other’s promise immediately pulling away from their home. And, as they hike through the trails, it’s not long before someone is inspired by the scenery. A picture here, or a stone there, makes its way back home for another project to being.
Cooper has moved on from hemp and glass, to silver, gold and gemstones. Each piece is personally designed and often conveys a Zen-like spirit. Cooper said it’s a way to connect back to nature. That same tranquility is displayed in the artwork she now sells, too. Another cathartic process that allows her to turn on music, sit at home, and let the paint take her where it’s going to go.
“I never thought something like this could become a career for both of us,” said Cooper. “But, it’s taken off. The following we’ve built is absolutely phenomenal. Troy, alone, has been great to us. … We’ve created such a good following of people that it’s fantastic.”
Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.
Jul 14, 2017 0
Jul 12, 2017 0
Jun 23, 2017 0
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jul 19, 2017 0
Jul 18, 2017 0
Jul 18, 2017 0
Jul 18, 2017 0
Kinderhook Bank shared Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce's post.
2 days ago
Join us for a round of 18 holes on the award-winning greens of The Country Club of Troy. Register today for our 2017 Annual Golf Classic: bit.ly/2017RenscoGolfClassic
Eagle Sponsors: Pioneer Bank, RPI Athletics. Birdie Sponsors: CDPHP, Sunmark FCU. Closest to the Pin (M): architecture+. Closest to the Pin (W): Hoosick Valley Contractors, Inc. Longest Drive (M): Groff NetWorks Longest Drive (W): Merrill Lynch The Clore-Kelly Group. Chipping Challenge: Mosaic Associates Architects. Hit the Green Challenge: Rifenburg Companies. Putting Challenge: Bouchey Financial Group, Ltd. | Bouchey & Clarke Benefits, Inc. Cart Sponsor: CAP COM Federal Credit Union. Hole In One Sponsors: Carbone Subaru of Troy, Cooley Motors. ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Spotlight Newspapers's post.
5 days ago
"Retirement and independent-living developments have been popping up throughout the Capital District in the past few years, helping the “55 and better” community stay in the area they know and love. With all the options out there, it is important to know that there is a version of active, adult living that can only be found at one property: The Spinney Van Dyke."
Read more about The Spinney's unique take on "55 and better living" by clicking here: www.spotlightnews.com/news/business/2017/07/14/retire-from-homeownership-woes-at-the-spinney/ ... See MoreSee Less
5 days ago
Every day we try to give back to not for profits and community groups to say Thank You for their support and dedication to our communities. A big shout out this week to the Albany Cougars, Ronald McDonald House, Valatie Rescue Squad, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Columbia & Greene Counties, Women’s Employment Resource Center, Palace Theatre, Catholic Charities, Austerlitz Historical Society, Town of Greenport and Town of Stuyvesant! www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy's post.
7 days ago
Looking to get outside and wanting to explore Bethlehem's nature landscape? Join the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy on Saturday, July 22nd for their 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon! There are hikes for all abilities and all ages!
You can also find more information on the MHLC website: www.mohawkhudson.org.Nature is for everyone to enjoy.
We invite outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and abilities to join us on our accessible outings as part of MHLC's 3rd Annual Hike-a-thon on Saturday, July 22!
Call the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy at 518-436-6346 to reserve your spot on one of our accessible hikes on the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail.
At 10 AM on July 22, we'll enjoy a Botany and History Accessible Hike on the Rail Trail. This flat, easy course is on the railroad bed of the original Delaware and Hudson line that brought travelers into Albany. It will be a wheelchair accessible out and back trip and will explore the botany and history of the trail guided by science teacher and Friends of the Rail Trail volunteer, Miles Garfinkel.
Stick around for the 11 AM Fun Ride! Bring your favorite set of wheels and helmet and join your community for a family fun ride where you set your own distance and pace. The fun ride includes coupons for the whole family for free ice cream cones at Stewart's Shops (while supplies last).
We hope to see you there! You can also find more information on our website: www.mohawkhudson.org. ... See MoreSee Less
Thanks for sharing! We're especially excited about all of the accessible hikes and bikes on the Rail Trail this year. www.mohawkhudson.org
7 days ago
Even the threatening skys couldn’t keep the local business community away from the Columbia County Chamber 28th Annual golf event last Friday at Copake Country Club…the sun came out and it was a fun day thanks to all the Chamber staff for making it happen! (L-R: Nathan Winch, Ed Campanella, Mike Fiacco, & Josh Cukerstein (taking the picture!) ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Pond View shared Our Towne Magazine Rensco's photo.
1 week ago
You read that right! Limited availability in our newest phase of construction. Come put a reservation down on a cottage before they're all gone!Only 25 more of the new cottages are still available! Plan your tour and find out what maintenance free living at The Spinney at Pond View is all about! ... See MoreSee Less
1 week ago
We had a new furry friend stop by the Delmar branch last week just hanging out and chillin’…thanks for stopping by Archie! ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Lagonia's Restaurant's video.
1 week ago
Lagonia's Restaurant
Here it is!! 🎉 Thanks again to WNYT NewsChannel 13 for featuring Rob on Let's Eat yesterday morning.
For the text version of the recipe, visit bit.ly/2uJCUSI. ... See MoreSee Less
2 weeks ago
Last night's Event Coordinator Meet & Greet was a huge success! The gazebo will see many more wine and cheese events in it's future. Thank you for all that came out to meet Connie! ... See MoreSee Less
So sorry we missed it. Mike is in the hospital with pneumonia. Hopefully, we can make the next one!!!
When did this happen? How is he doing?
2 weeks ago
Kinderhook Bank is proud to be a sponsor of the Columbia County Fair coming August 30th through September 4th…check out the details and mark your calendar! www.columbiafair.com/index.php ... See MoreSee Less