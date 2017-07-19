Expansion adds 1.4 miles of pipeline in Bethlehem

Contractors install new gas pipelines off of Meads Lane. (Photo by Jim Franco/Spotlight News)

BETHLEHEM — The Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan, closed Meads Lane from state Route 32 to Van Dyke Road on Wednesday, July 12, and Thursday, July 13, to install a little less than one and a half miles of new pipeline that will connect existing pipelines as part of the larger Tennessee Gas Connecticut Expansion project.

According to Supervisor John Clarkson, the town had no approval authority over the project, which is the province of the federal government. However, it was discussed during Town Board meetings in August 2015 and June 2016, and the town granted an easement for crossing the town’s Department of Public Works yard on Fuera Bush Road at the August meeting. The 3-1 decision was opposed by Bill Reinhardt, who now represents the town on the county legislature, and supported by Clarkson after the motion to adopt the resolution was made by former Board member Joann Dawson and seconded by Board member Jeffrey Kuhn, who is now the chairman of the Bethlehem Democratic Committee.

Kinder Morgan received federal approval for the $93 million project on April 12 of this year, after first filing an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in July of 2014. It is expected to be complete by Nov. 1.

Connecticut Natural Gas Corporation, Yankee Gas Services Company and Southern Connecticut Gas Company have all signed long term agreements with Tennessee Gas for the additional transportation capacity that the new pipelines will add to their system — approximately 72,100 dekatherms per day.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story