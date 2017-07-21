Three arrested for drugs at Colonie hotel

HARRIS

Three Rensselaer County residents were arrested on Friday, June 21, on felony drug charges.

According to police, Office Javier Martinez checked on an occupied vehicle at the Latham Inn at 622 Watervliet Shaker Road at around 11:06 p.m. and received information about drug sales in room 265.

A check of that room about an hour later led to the discovery of 46.2 grams of cocaine and the arrest of 35-year-old Monique Howard and 40-year-old Phillip Maurice Harris.

Paige Linen, a 22-year-old woman from West Sand Lake, was placed

under arrest at the Police Department on Wolf Road later the same morning.

The three stand charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

All three were sent to the Albany County jail pending arraignment.

