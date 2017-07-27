ANNOUNCEMENT: Alive at Five at rain location

Jul 27, 2017 Michael Hallisey Entertainment, News, The Spot
ALBANY — As you can see outside, it’s raining and that means today’s Alive at Five event has moved to the Corning Preserve Boat Launch.
Marian Hill, a talented duo with a sound that offers a blend of blues and bass, acoustic and digital, classic and modern, headlines tonight’s event. The band is currently touring in support of its latest release, “Act One.” Opening for Marian Hill is The Parlor.
Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.
