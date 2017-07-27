CDTA, CDPHP launch bike sharing program

Jul 27, 2017 Jim Franco Business, Community, Culture, Health & Fitness, News, The Spot
When it’s just too nice to take a bus, and too far to walk a bike ride could be a perfect option. Plus, it’s more fun, you get a more intimate experience of your surroundings, you get a work out and pedaling is better for the environment than any combustible engine.
All that is now easier to accomplish with the Capital District’s first bike share program which was launched Wednesday, July 26 by the Capital District Transportation Authority and CDPHP.
“Through CDPHP Cycle!, we are proud to offer another mobility option that helps residents explore the region,” said CDTA Board Chair David Stackrow. “CDPHP is a great partner and supporter, and we are looking forward to this next chapter.”
There will be 160 bikes at 41 bike stations in Albany, Schenectady, Troy and Saratoga Springs.
“While CDPHP and CDTA have very different business models –
health insurance and transportation – we were both born and raised in the Capital Region, and share in our commitment to the health and economic vitality of this region,” said CDPHP President and CEO John D. Bennett. “The health benefits of biking are undeniable and I encourage everyone to replace a short driving trip with a CDPHP Cycle! ride at some point during the inaugural season.”
Bike-share programs have become more popular in recent years thanks to its success with connecting residents and tourists with local businesses. CDPHP Cycle!
Riders can purchase a membership or load a pay-as-you-go account by registering online or downloading the CDPHP Cycle! mobile app. For a limited time, bicyclists can purchase a CDPHP Cycle! founding membership and ride 90 minutes a day for two years for $105.
The fee for an hour long ride is $5. A monthly membership is available for $15 and allows an hour a day of riding and an annual membership costing $70 also allows for an hour a day of ride time. Students can sign up for $35 a year and get an hour a day of free time on a bike.
“CDTA has been promoting healthier lifestyles and a healthier community for years through its bikeable bus program and now the first regional bike-share program,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. “We’re reducing our carbon footprint for a greener environment and engaging in healthy, physical activity.”
Business owners are already happy with the program because common sense dictates that someone is much more apt to stop and shop while on a bike than on a bus.
“I commend CDTA and CDPHP on this partnership to bring bike sharing to the Capital Region,” said Capital Region Chamber President and CEO Mark Eagan. “This program benefits our economy and ecology, as well as personal health.”
“The businesses of Central Avenue are thrilled and want to extend their gratitude to everyone who is working together to develop and implement a plan that brings bike-share stations to our area,” said Central Avenue BID Executive Director Anthony Capece. “CDPHP Cycle! will bring a new level of mobility to the capital city area, as well as the opportunity for economic growth as a more geared up city.”
For more information, including rental fees, rack locations, and more, visit www.cdphpcycle.com.
