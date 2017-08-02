BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Ready for the Great American Eclipse?

Are you ready for the Great American Eclipse later this month? This exciting celestial event will sweep the country from coast to coast onAug. 21, with viewers in the Capital Region experiencing it as a still-spectacular partial eclipse.

At Bethlehem Public Library, we’ve got some events coming up that will help you prepare for the experience, and we’re handing out free eclipse viewing glasses so you can enjoy it safely. The glasses will be available at the library on a first-come basis until they’re all gone.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, Dudley Observatory astronomer Valerie Rapson will be at the library for a solar eclipse talk geared toward children in grades 1-8. Sign up online at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org or call (518) 439-9314. The talk kicks off at 2 p.m.

Dr. Rapson returns Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m. for “Hot Topics in Astronomy: Partial Eclipse,” a program just for adults.

Solar eclipse glasses will be available at both programs, which are co-sponsored by miSci.

The rare solar occurrence on Aug. 21 is being called the Great American Eclipse because the eclipse path touches only mainland U.S. soil. The next time an event like this will occur is January 25, 2316, so you won’t want to miss your chance to see it this time around. Don’t forget to share your experience on social media using the hashtag #EclipseAtMyLibrary.

Fish on

Just a reminder, you can check out ready-to-use fishing poles of every size at the library. The poles, given to the library by local bass fishing pro Dennis LeGrange, are outfitted with reels donated by Bass Pro Shops. Included with each fishing pole are two hooks and a bobber that you get to keep, along with information about local fishing spots and suggested titles to read up on before you head out. Please note that anyone 16 and older needs a license to fish in the state of New York.

Evenings on the Green

The final performance of our summer Evening on the Green series takes place on Aug. 9 and features Rusticator, who will be closing out the season with an energetic and family-friendly performance. Stop by a little early and enjoy an ice cream social and membership drive at 6:30 p.m. sponsored by our Friends of the Library.

Evenings on the Green concerts are free, appropriate for all ages, and start at 7 p.m. in the outdoor concert space at the library.

Other upcoming events

All events are free and take place at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Friday, Aug. 4

Teen Lock-in

After-hours party with a scavenger hunt, MuVChat, photo booth and more, 8 p.m.-midnight. Permission slip required. Sign up online or call. For grades 6-12.

Monday, Aug. 7

Adult Crafting Series: Fall Burlap Door Hanging

The Delmar Craft and Service Club will help participants make their own door hangings to welcome fall, 2-4 p.m. Sign up online or call.

Fun and Games for Grownups

An adults-only gathering where you can play games, including chess, color and socialize, 6-8:30 p.m. Snacks served!

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Adult Crafting Series: Craft Color and Create

Get creative at one of several crafting stations (zentangle, puzzles, etc.) with some supplies provided, or bring your own knitting project, 2-3:30 p.m. Snacks served!

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Adult Crafting Series: Seashell Picture Frame

Bring a wooden frame of any size to decorate with shells as a reminder of summer, 2-3:30 p.m. Sign up online or call.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Adult Crafting Series: Floral Arranging

Learn how to make a beautiful floral arrangement with Claudia Russell from the Fort Orange Garden Club, 2-3:30 p.m. Bring your own container, flowers and greens and clippers. Sign up online or call.

— Kristen Roberts

