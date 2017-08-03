SPOTTED: Sirsy and Sly Fox and The Hustlers at Rockin’ on The River

Aug 03, 2017 Jim Franco Galleries, News, Rensselaer County, The Spot, Towns
TROY – Sirsy, the two person band featuring Mel Krahmer and Rich Libutti, rocked Riverfront Park on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
The duo was joined by the Sly Fox and The Hustlers at the ninth Rockin’ on the River show – sponsored by the Troy Downtown Business Improvement District – this summer.
The free concert series wraps up next week with Rumors – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute band.
Click on a photo below the view a fill size version of the rest.
Jul 21, 2017 0
Jul 13, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jun 22, 2017 0
Aug 02, 2017 0
Aug 02, 2017 0
Aug 02, 2017 0
Aug 02, 2017 0
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA shared Jean's Greens's post.
9 hours ago
Who has tried bike share yet?Thank you CDPHP Cycle ! Such a fun and super affordable way to navigate Downtown Troy! ... See MoreSee Less
It's such a great success already
Kinderhook Bank shared Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House's post.
11 hours ago
... See MoreSee Less
Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera HouseGet ready Hudson! This is ALL YOU....... And R.B. Schlather, Marsha Ginsberg, Jax Messenger, Tony Kieraldo , Joan Retallack, Perfect Ten Hudson, and many, many more!
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 10 new photos.
12 hours ago
We recently celebrated Staff Appreciation Day at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center and The Massry Residence (gracious assisted living.) Staff was treated to a BBQ and ice cream, and Mark Koblenz, CEO of Daughters of Sarah Senior Community welcomed everyone to a special awards ceremony.The Tien-Lun Li and Joan Healey Awards were presented to 4 staff members who provide Gemilut Chasadim (Acts of Loving Kindness) every day, and who day in and day out, demonstrate the care they have for our residents. In addition, staff who have worked at Daughters of Sarah Senior Community for 5, 10, 15,20, 25 & 30 years received special recognition and their service pins.
And to top it off, everyone was treated to the most delicious cupcakes….ever!
Thank you to all the staff at Daughters of Sarah Senior Community for all you do for our residents. ... See MoreSee Less
Thank you so much for all you do everyday :)
Both places are truly wonderful caring places.
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
19 hours ago
Have you gotten your CDPHP Cycle! membership yet? Why wait! cdphpcycle.com/ ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank added 2 new photos.
20 hours ago
You never know which furry friend is going to stop by our Kinderhook branch on any given day….here’s Achilles posing for his pic to get some treats! So sweet! ... See MoreSee Less
Monday, August 28th, 6PM
Celebrate those residents with birthdays in July and August. Cake and beverages will be provided
July/August Birthday Celebration
Celebrate those residents with birthdays in July and August. Cake and beverages will be provided ... See MoreSee Less
Saturday, August 26th, 3PM
Bring a dish to share and meet new neighbors! Event starts at 3PM and dinner will be served at 5PM.
Meet and Greet Picnic/BBQ
Bring a dish to share and meet new neighbors! Event starts at 3PM and dinner will be served at 5PM. ... See MoreSee Less
Saturday, August 26th, 1PM
Join “New Generation” for a sign-a-long in the media room!
Sing-A-Long
Join “New Generation” for a sign-a-long in the media room! ... See MoreSee Less
Thursday, August 24th, 4PM
Cost: $10/person
Enjoy a BBQ at the Clubhouse! Eat on the patio or inside if you prefer. Pre-order forms will be available in the Clubhouse.
Chicken BBQ
Cost: $10/person
Enjoy a BBQ at the Clubhouse! Eat on the patio or inside if you prefer. Pre-order forms will be available in the Clubhouse. ... See MoreSee Less
Tuesday, August 22nd, 6PM
The Spinney Book Club is currently reading Maisie Dobbs by Jacqueline Winspear and will be discussing the book in the Media Room or the patio if the weather is nice! If you’re interested please come and join!
Book Club Meeting
The Spinney Book Club is currently reading Maisie Dobbs by Jacqueline Winspear and will be discussing the book in the Media Room or the patio if the weather is nice! If you’re interested please come and join! ... See MoreSee Less