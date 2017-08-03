SPOTTED: Sirsy and Sly Fox and The Hustlers at Rockin’ on The River

Who has tried bike share yet?Thank you CDPHP Cycle ! Such a fun and super affordable way to navigate Downtown Troy! ... See MoreSee Less

We recently celebrated Staff Appreciation Day at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center and The Massry Residence (gracious assisted living.) Staff was treated to a BBQ and ice cream, and Mark Koblenz, CEO of Daughters of Sarah Senior Community welcomed everyone to a special awards ceremony.The Tien-Lun Li and Joan Healey Awards were presented to 4 staff members who provide Gemilut Chasadim (Acts of Loving Kindness) every day, and who day in and day out, demonstrate the care they have for our residents. In addition, staff who have worked at Daughters of Sarah Senior Community for 5, 10, 15,20, 25 & 30 years received special recognition and their service pins.



And to top it off, everyone was treated to the most delicious cupcakes….ever!



Thank you to all the staff at Daughters of Sarah Senior Community for all you do for our residents. ... See MoreSee Less

You never know which furry friend is going to stop by our Kinderhook branch on any given day….here’s Achilles posing for his pic to get some treats! So sweet! ... See MoreSee Less

Monday, August 28th, 6PM

Celebrate those residents with birthdays in July and August. Cake and beverages will be provided



July/August Birthday CelebrationThe Spinney at Pond ViewMonday, August 28th, 6PM

Celebrate those residents with birthdays in July and August. Cake and beverages will be provided ... See MoreSee Less

Saturday, August 26th, 3PM

Bring a dish to share and meet new neighbors! Event starts at 3PM and dinner will be served at 5PM.



Meet and Greet Picnic/BBQThe Spinney at Pond ViewSaturday, August 26th, 3PM

Bring a dish to share and meet new neighbors! Event starts at 3PM and dinner will be served at 5PM. ... See MoreSee Less

Saturday, August 26th, 1PM

Join “New Generation” for a sign-a-long in the media room!



Sing-A-LongThe Spinney at Pond ViewSaturday, August 26th, 1PM

Join “New Generation” for a sign-a-long in the media room! ... See MoreSee Less

Thursday, August 24th, 4PM

Cost: $10/person

Enjoy a BBQ at the Clubhouse! Eat on the patio or inside if you prefer. Pre-order forms will be available in the Clubhouse.



Chicken BBQThe Spinney at Pond ViewThursday, August 24th, 4PM

Cost: $10/person

Enjoy a BBQ at the Clubhouse! Eat on the patio or inside if you prefer. Pre-order forms will be available in the Clubhouse. ... See MoreSee Less