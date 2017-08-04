SPOTTED: Reggae Night at Alive at Five

ALBANY — The legendary King Yellowman and the Sagittarius Band headlined Alive at Five’s Reggae Night on a hot and steamy Wednesday evening, Aug. 3.

Local favorite Dr. Jah and The Love Prophets opened the evening with tunes like “96 Degrees in the Shade.”

It wasn’t quite that warm as the mercury only reached 86 degrees on Wednesday. Nonetheless, the weather still established an appropriate setting for good reggae music.

Check out pictures from the evening. Click on one picture, and cycle through the slideshow for more.

