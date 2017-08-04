 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

SPOTTED: Reggae Night at Alive at Five

Aug 04, 2017 News

SPOTTED: Reggae Night at Alive at Five

SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2

ALBANY — The legendary King Yellowman and the Sagittarius Band headlined Alive at Five’s Reggae Night on a hot and steamy Wednesday evening, Aug. 3.

Local favorite Dr. Jah and The Love Prophets opened the evening with tunes like “96 Degrees in the Shade.”

It wasn’t quite that warm as the mercury only reached 86 degrees on Wednesday. Nonetheless, the weather still established an appropriate setting for good reggae music.

Check out pictures from the evening. Click on one picture, and cycle through the slideshow for more.

 

SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2
SPOTTED: King Yellowman at Alive at Five, Aug. 2

Comment on this Story

Michael Hallisey is Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers.

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

53 minutes ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Question #1: Where do you plan to ride on your first CDPHP Cycle bike ride?

Answer here and you could be eligible to win great prizes! #Cycle518 ... See MoreSee Less

Question #1: Where do you plan to ride on your first CDPHP Cycle bike ride? Answer here and you could be eligible to win great prizes! #Cycle518
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 3

Comment on Facebook

Mall

Cross Gates Mall in Schenectady ny

around Washington Park ...

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

1 hour ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Are you ready to talk CDPHP Cycle? We'll post the first question here at 10:30 a.m. ET! #Cycle518 ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

3 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

A nice piece by the Library Journal on our partnership with the Albany NY Library and why community relationships are so important to any organization. ... See MoreSee Less

Albany Public Library Partners with Transportation Authority

lj.libraryjournal.com

New York’s Albany Public Library (APL) has formed an alliance with a city agency that isn’t often associated with the library—the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA)—on several in...
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

18 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Be sure to check in with us tomorrow! We'll be asking you questions about CDPHP Cycle, and anyone that responds is eligible to win great prizes! #Cycle518 ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA shared The Food Pantries for The Capital District's post.

20 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Today is the last day to donate!It's the last day for the Albany City-Wide Food Drive! Come out tonight at Alive at Five for some great music and to help fight hunger in the Capital District! Our Community Ambassadors will be there collecting food and funding! To donate online, please visit the link below:

www.thefoodpantries.org/

Thank you to the City of Albany - Mayor Kathy Sheehan, KeyBank, St. Peter's Health Partners, Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA, and the community for everything you do! ... See MoreSee Less

Today is the last day to donate!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 day ago

Kinderhook Bank

Guess who stopped by Delmar to do a transaction? It’s Wilbur! He’s tall enough to get his treats right at the counter! So cute! ... See MoreSee Less

Guess who stopped by Delmar to do a transaction? It’s Wilbur! He’s tall enough to get his treats right at the counter! So cute!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 17
  • Shares: 2
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

Wilbur can't wait to go to the new Delmar branch !!!

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA shared Jean's Greens's post.

2 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Who has tried bike share yet?Thank you CDPHP Cycle ! Such a fun and super affordable way to navigate Downtown Troy! ... See MoreSee Less

Who has tried bike share yet?
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 9
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

Comment on Facebook

It's such a great success already

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 10 new photos.

2 days ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

We recently celebrated Staff Appreciation Day at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center and The Massry Residence (gracious assisted living.) Staff was treated to a BBQ and ice cream, and Mark Koblenz, CEO of Daughters of Sarah Senior Community welcomed everyone to a special awards ceremony.The Tien-Lun Li and Joan Healey Awards were presented to 4 staff members who provide Gemilut Chasadim (Acts of Loving Kindness) every day, and who day in and day out, demonstrate the care they have for our residents. In addition, staff who have worked at Daughters of Sarah Senior Community for 5, 10, 15,20, 25 & 30 years received special recognition and their service pins.

And to top it off, everyone was treated to the most delicious cupcakes….ever!

Thank you to all the staff at Daughters of Sarah Senior Community for all you do for our residents. ... See MoreSee Less

We recently celebrated Staff Appreciation Day at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center and The Massry Residence (gracious assisted living.) Staff was treated to a BBQ and ice cream, and Mark Koblenz, CEO of Daughters of Sarah Senior Community welcomed everyone to a special awards ceremony.The Tien-Lun Li and Joan Healey Awards were presented to 4 staff members who provide Gemilut Chasadim (Acts of Loving Kindness) every day, and who day in and day out, demonstrate the care they have for our residents. In addition, staff who have worked at Daughters of Sarah Senior Community for 5, 10, 15,20, 25 & 30 years received special recognition and their service pins. And to top it off, everyone was treated to the most delicious cupcakes….ever! Thank you to all the staff at Daughters of Sarah Senior Community for all you do for our residents.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 12
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 2

Comment on Facebook

Both places are truly wonderful caring places.

Thank you so much for all you do everyday :)

Load more
View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU