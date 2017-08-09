NIGHT and DAY: Albany Jazz Cruise and Adirondack Folk Music Festival

NIGHT

ALBANY — Jump aboard the Dutch Apple Cruise for a fundrasier supporting WCAA-LP 107.3 FM and victims of last month’s Madison Avenue fire, Sunday, Aug. 13, from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

The community radio station is throwing its second cruise down the Hudson, this time donating a portion of the funds to the Madison Avenue Fire Fund facilitated by Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless.

For tickets and information, go to www.wcaa1073.org/2017-summer-jazz-cruise/.

DAY

SCHROON LAKE — The Adirondack Folk Music Festival will be held at the Bandstand at Schroon Lake on Sunday, August 13, from noon to 5 p.m.

The festival will have performances by Atwater and Donnelly, Catamont Crossing, Three Quarter North, and more. This will be the 28th year that The Schroon Lake Arts Council will hold the festival.

Admission is free to the public. For more information, call (518) 532-9259, or visit schroonlakearts.com.

