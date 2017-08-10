SPOTTED: Rumours at Rockin’ on the River

Aug 10, 2017 Jim Franco Entertainment, Music, News, Rensselaer County, The Spot, Towns
TROY – The 10-week, free concert series in downtown finished up on a high note Wednesday, Aug. 9, as Rumours, The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, and special guest Baerd took the stage.
Riverfront Park was packed as Rumours played all the classics from the iconic British/American rock band that formed in 1967.
The 10 weeks of free music – presented by the Troy Downtown Business Improvement District – brought thousands of people to the Collar City this summer and featured a mix of national and local acts.
Click on a photo below to view a full size version of the Aug. 9 Rockin’ on the River.
